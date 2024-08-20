AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Ram Heavy Duty closes out the model year with new Lunar model, including popular features with unique exterior and interior designs

Power Wagon and Rebel versions share limited Ceramic Grey color with two-tone black tow mirrors, powder-coated bumpers, wheel flares and Lunar body-side graphics

Dealer ordering opened August 1, 2024 . Power Wagon Lunar pricing starts at $75,205 and Rebel HD Lunar pricing starts at $85,490 (including $1995 destination)

Move over Moon Buggy, New Ram Power Wagon and Rebel HD Lunar Editions Have More Capability

Ram introduces Lunar-themed special-edition versions of the Ram Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty with design cues and visuals that align with color pallets found on the moon.

Available in dealerships in October 2024, the new Lunar editions feature a unique design theme and value-added content.

"The new Lunar versions of Ram Power Wagon and Ram Rebel Heavy Duty build on our SportTruck leadership position," said Chris Feuell, CEO of Ram and Chrysler brands. "These two new special editions are built on proven sport truck platforms and offer added value with popular features and design highlights that our customers will love."

Both versions include a limited exterior Ceramic Grey coloring and exclusive Lunar vinyl body graphics in gloss black. The package also includes tow mirrors, 17-inch black wheels (Power Wagon) and 20-inch black wheels (Rebel), body-color badging, and premium LED headlights and taillights.

All Power Wagon models are engineered with a factory 2-inch lift. Both Power Wagon and Rebel HD feature 33-inch tires designed for rough terrain.

Inside, the cabin design features Surf Blue stitching on black leather throughout. Twill Film accents from the Ram TRX are used on the door, instrument panel and console. The console lid/armrest includes a special die cast metal badge with either "Power Wagon" or "Rebel" embedded in the lid with Brushed metal Satin Chrome lettering. Additionally, technology in the form of a wireless charging pad is included on the Lunar models of Power Wagon and Rebel HD for the first time.

The Ram Power Wagon Lunar edition is built on the most off-road capable pickup in the market, featuring the 6.4L HEMI® V-8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, front and rear locking differentials, and a sway bar disconnect system that allows the suspension to move freely on staggered obstacles while maintaining traction. The engine makes room to package an exclusive, factory-installed 12k-pound Warn winch, neatly tucked in the front bumper. A towing capacity up to 10,610 pounds (4,813 kg) is more than enough to rescue a stranded Lunar Rover Moon Buggy.

The Ram Rebel HD Lunar content includes the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel with 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. of torque with an impressive towing capacity of 14,900 pounds (7,652 kg) and payload rating of 1,960 pounds (1,424 kg).

The best ¾-ton heavy-duty pickup ride quality in the business comes from Ram's exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with available air suspension. This feature improves driver comfort and automatically levels the truck when reaching a maximum payload up to 3,690 pounds (1,674 kg) or when towing a trailer.

New Lunar edition Power Wagon and Rebel Heavy Duty crush the competitive Lunar Rover with more off-road capability, better weight-to-gravity traction, power and payload. In fact, the Lunar Rover's only helpful feature is the ability to operate in a vacuum.

