Move Over Sharks: New Book Black Angels: The Wealth Edition Teaches Beginners How to Become Angel Investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular TV shows like "Shark Tank" and "The Profit" have put angel investors front and center. But, according to Dr. Shanté Williams, angel investing is not only for the rich and famous sharks. Her highly-anticipated book "Black Angels: The Wealth Edition" is a practical guide that reminds readers that they don't have to be millionaires to start angel investing.

Black Angels: The Wealth Edition Cover Dr. Shanté Williams Headshot

Dr. Williams, a distinguished venture capitalist, business owner, inventor, intellectual property strategist, and private investor, has served as a financial consultant and speaker for more than a decade.

"This book was written to help people, especially women and people of color, mobilize their dollars to become angel investors," Dr. Williams explained. "It's an easy-to-read guide that will help demystify the investment process and help others become angel investors."

In recent years, angel investing has become more accessible thanks to the passage of the Jumpstart Our Business Start Ups (JOBS) Act of 2012, a law that was enacted to spur small business funding. The act removed some of the regulatory restrictions surrounding financial angel and their investments.

Dr. Williams emphasizes that angel investing isn't without risk, but the rewards for a successful investment can be astronomical. Her book provides wealth guidance and practical tips on how anyone can become an angel investor by using the money they already have to build generational wealth.

"Angel investing isn't without risk, but the rewards for a successful investment can be astronomical," she added. "If you choose the right business, a small investment of $500 could produce high percentage gains and build the kind of wealth that lasts generations."

The book shares the values and advantages of investing by providing a step-by-step guide to help people get started.

Readers will learn:

How to properly identify investment opportunities

How to conduct due diligence

How to make deals that lead to successful exits

"Black Angels: The Wealth Edition" is currently available in hard cover, paperback and as an e-book at https://doctorshante.com/. For more information about Dr. Shanté Williams or to purchase the book, visit https://doctorshante.com/.

Media Contact:

Nepherterra Estrada Best

C: 414.704.9932 | E: [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Shanté Williams

Related Links

https://doctorshante.com/

