Move Over String Cheese, NEW Babybel® Mini Rolls Deliver on the Fun Snacking Experience Kids Crave

A new twist on a classic dairy snack beloved by both parents and kids, Babybel ® Mini Rolls offers a spirit of creativity to snacking with a fun and exciting new spiral shape that kids and parents can peel and eat together, with boundless imaginative possibilities for creativity.

"Packed in a portable pouch and offering a good source of protein, kids will have fun pulling, peeling and twisting their Babybel Mini Rolls, and parents can feel good about serving a healthy and filling snack that's tasty and convenient for all occasions," says Babybel Innovation Manager, Iris Terolli-Hall. "With so many ways to eat Babybel Mini Rolls, there is a style for everyone, and we're excited to see how parents and kids 'roll'!"

With no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors, Babybel Mini Rolls are available in five-count packs in the dairy aisle at all major retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.89.

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Babybel® and NEW Babybel® Mini Rolls are playful and tasty snacks perfect for the whole family. Babybel® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

