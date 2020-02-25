Move Over Syrup! Nutella® Wants People to Think Outside of the Bottle on Pancake Tuesday

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, while others may be focused on professing their love for the flapjack, Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, is proving that it's what goes on the pancake that counts. In honor of Pancake Tuesday, the Nutella brand is encouraging people nationwide to top their fluffy stacks with the beloved hazelnut spread in a variety of fun, interactive ways, including:



Nutella® Syrup Swap Shop Pop-up in New York City

On Saturday, February 29th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET (or while supplies last), Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal will be home to the "Nutella® Syrup Swap Shop," a pop-up that will only "sell" one product – Nutella – and will only accept one form of "payment" – bottles of syrup. Families and fans who bring in a bottle of syrup (opened or unopened) will receive warm pancakes topped with Nutella as well as a free 13-ounce jar of Nutella (while supplies last).

Get Inspired to Create Your Own Pancakes at Home

As part of a new skill available on Amazon Alexa, fans all over the world can ask Alexa for breakfast inspiration. The new skill allows access to a variety of Nutella recipes including pancakes and waffles and features four interactive memory games to keep your family entertained while breakfast is being prepared. To activate, consumers can say, "Alexa, open Nutella Creations."

Families looking to get a bit more artistic in the kitchen, can also access this year's latest NUTELLA Creations with the brand's six new Nutella Dinosaur Pancake designs. The socially shareable recipes join last year's Nutella Pancake Zoo to help make breakfast even more special and can be found on Nutella.com.



"From silver dollar to blueberry, pancakes are an iconic breakfast staple and we believe topping them with Nutella brings them to an unparalleled level of deliciousness," said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrero North America. "This Pancake Tuesday, we're encouraging families to participate in these activations that bring to life the joy of special breakfasts and we hope Nutella plays even a small role in helping them create memories that will last for a lifetime."



For more information on how to celebrate Pancake Tuesday with Nutella and recipes, visit Nutella.com, as well as the Nutella Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest pages. Fans interested in attending the "Nutella Syrup Swap Shop" can find details here.



About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.



About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.



We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

