Move Over Zoom: Beacon®, A Revolutionary Video Conferencing Service, Will Change the Way We Communicate

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you fatigued by the outdated, unsecure video conferencing options available today? Worried your personal and business conversations aren't truly secure? Well, move over Zoom and meet Beacon®. Officially launching its free version today, Beacon is a revolutionary video and voice conferencing platform that is the first of its kind with end-to-end encryption and focused on privacy, security and user experience – foundational elements of the multi-billion-dollar videogame industry on which Beacon was created – that will change the way we work, live and communicate.

As the global Coronavirus outbreak forced people around the world to work from home, video and voice conferencing use skyrocketed. This sudden increase in use exposed security gaps and allowed unauthorized access to customer data, which according to BleepingComputer, resulted in "over 500,000 Zoom accounts being sold on the dark web and hacker forums for less than a penny each, and in some cases, given away for free."

"Video and voice conferencing industries have been forced into accelerated growth, although existing platforms have a surprising disregard for privacy and security and little concern for user experience," said Angel Munoz, developer of Beacon and founder/CEO of Mass Luminosity, a Dallas-based global technology, research and development company. "Beacon was designed to augment natural interaction through exceptional video and voice communication, while safeguarding confidentiality and protecting user identity. Based on the same augmented reality seen in video games, Beacon pushes technology to the max making you feel as though you are in the same room with another person...getting you as close to a real experience as possible."

Recognized as the father of modern esports, Munoz and his team created Beacon with a mission to integrate people into augmented environments and built it from the ground up on three core principles: security, quality and simplicity. "It will change your perception of what video communication should look and sound like, with security measures that leave others in the dust. Beacon was developed with human perception in mind and a purpose of bringing people together in a way that has truly never been seen before," Munoz added.

With particular application for numerous industries, including the finance, government, medical and legal communities, Beacon offers instant connection and reconnection, Ultra HD video, 3D binaural audio, widescreen aspect ratio, higher resolution and frames per second, color saturation, a plethora of interactive tools, and a patented transfer technology that rivals competitors with its four-second connect speed. It is simple to use with just one click in a web browser, making it accessible to everyone from students to CEOs. Beacon's state-of-the-art encryption guards communication, ensuring confidentiality and protecting it from prying eyes. Even more unique is Beacon's ability to instantly translate in up to 82 languages.

"We interact daily with many communications and commerce systems. The clarity and security of these solutions are paramount to our effectiveness and success. We are privileged to represent Mass Luminosity, which has developed Beacon—a proprietary, next-generation, fully integrated communication, commerce, and streaming platform that delivers a private, secure, in-the-room experience. We are using it ourselves, and it has materially enhanced our impact," says Richard Ornitz, Chairman of Infralinx.

Beacon is perfect for those seeking a unique experience, from casual users to enterprise champions. Available now is Beacon X, which allows unlimited free conferencing for up to six users. Additional plans rolling out later this year include: Beacon PLUS, a premium version for up to 25 users at $4.95/month, and Beacon MAX, which will allow up to 100 users and voice calling for $14.95/month. For more information, visit www.BeaconX.com.

To celebrate the launch, Beacon created a global giveaway, named Beacon® INFINITE, offering 85 secondary prizes and a sensational grand prize, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 valued at $40,000. To register, visit www.BeaconX.com/INFINITE.

About Mass Luminosity (Creator of Beacon)

Beacon Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mass Luminosity, which was launched in 2011 as a global research, development and technology company seamlessly integrating people into augmented environments. Mass Luminosity is known for its gaming social network, GTribe, that has over five million members. Mass Luminosity is led by its founder and CEO, Angel Munoz, who joined the videogame industry in 1995 after a career in investment banking. Munoz spearheaded the global esports industry by launching the world's first professional league for video gamers. For more information, visit www.massluminosity.com.

SOURCE Beacon