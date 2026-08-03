MOVE Partners with GE Lighting, a Savant company, to Extend Digital Wellness Beyond the Workout

The collaboration highlights the wellness connection between smart home technology and the MOVE experience, encouraging members to create spaces that support movement, recovery, sleep, and overall well-being.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequel Brands today announced a strategic partnership between MOVE powered by SEQUELai, its AI-driven digital wellness platform, and GE Lighting, a Savant company, to bring wellness into the spaces where people live, work, and recover – combining personalized wellness coaching with smart home technology designed to support healthier daily behaviors.

Research increasingly shows that environmental cues – from lighting and temperature to routines and surroundings – influence sleep, energy, recovery, and behavior. MOVE and GE Lighting, a Savant company, are bringing this concept into everyday life by helping consumers intentionally design spaces that support their wellness goals.

"MOVE is built to make healthier daily habits accessible to everyone," said Alex Isaly, President of MOVE and AI Digital Experience at Sequel Brands. "GE Lighting, a Savant company, already thinks about how the environment shapes behavior – that's not a stretch for us; it's the same mission from a different angle. Together, we're making it easier for people to create routines and spaces that support better health every day."

The collaboration recognizes that healthy habits don't begin and end with a workout. Whether creating an energizing environment for morning movement, transitioning into recovery mode after a workout, or preparing the home for better sleep, GE-branded Cync products allow consumers to use their surroundings as another tool in building healthier daily routines. Through dynamic, connected lighting scenes, shades, and climate controls, consumers can create personalized environments that reinforce the movement, recovery, and lifestyle practices MOVE encourages – making consistency easier to achieve.

"Wellness extends far beyond exercise and nutrition, and the environment we live in plays a critical role in how we feel, sleep, work, and recover," said Craig Spinner, Executive Vice President of Marketing at GE Lighting, a Savant company. "The natural connection between the MOVE app and Cync lighting and smart home automation encourages people to create spaces that reinforce healthy habits and remove friction from their daily routines, making wellness more attainable and sustainable."

As part of the partnership, MOVE members will receive 30% off GE-branded lighting and smart home products using an exclusive code at checkout on shop.gelighting.com. The offer is available to all MOVE members during the promotional period and is separate from the app's live MOVE Smarter, Live Brighter Challenge.

Launched in July, MOVE powered by SEQUELai was created to help close the gap between knowing what to do and consistently doing it. Combining AI-powered coaching, personalized workouts, recovery programming, nutrition guidance, and daily accountability, MOVE provides a connected wellness experience that helps people build sustainable routines across every aspect of their lives. The partnership with GE Lighting, a Savant company, represents the next evolution of MOVE's vision: extending digital wellness beyond the screen and into the environments where people spend the majority of their time. By combining personalized AI-driven guidance with smart home technology, MOVE continues to create a more connected approach to wellness that supports how people move, recover, rest, and live every day.

MOVE powered by SEQUELai is available on iOS and Android for $5 per month or $25 per year. To learn more, visit sequelbrands.com/move.

ABOUT SEQUEL BRANDS

Sequel Brands is a next-generation fitness franchisor redefining the future of movement, recovery, wellness, and longevity. With an experienced leadership team and a portfolio of high-growth concepts – including Pilates Addiction, BODY20, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna, Ultimate Longevity Center, and MOVE powered by SEQUELai – Sequel delivers a scalable platform built for lasting success, cultural impact, and real results in how people move, recover, and optimize their longevity. For more information, visit sequelbrands.com.

ABOUT GE LIGHTING, A SAVANT COMPANY

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world's first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we're bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We're also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sequel Brands Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sequel Brands