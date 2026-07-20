Sequel Brands Launches MOVE Powered by SEQUELai, the Company's Sixth Brand and First Digital Wellness Platform

MOVE closes the gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it with an AI coach designed for everyone – not just people who already exercise.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequel Brands today announced the launch of MOVE powered by SEQUELai, the company's sixth brand and first digital wellness platform. Joining a portfolio that includes Pilates Addiction, BODY20, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna, and Ultimate Longevity Center, MOVE is available now on iOS and Android for $5/month or $25/year – a price point designed to make personalized wellness more accessible, regardless of fitness background. The platform combines AI-powered coaching, personalized workouts, recovery guidance, nutrition support, and daily accountability to help users build healthier routines that last.

Sequel Brands' sixth brand and first digital wellness platform.

Despite widespread awareness of healthy living, millions of Americans still struggle to consistently put healthy habits into practice. According to the CDC, fewer than half of U.S. adults meet federal guidelines for aerobic physical activity. MOVE was built to close that gap by making healthy movement simple, achievable, and sustainable – especially for those who don't consider themselves "fitness people."

Extending Sequel's Mission Beyond the Studio

For Sequel Founder and CEO Anthony Geisler, who has spent his career building and scaling some of the industry's most recognizable studio brands – from Club Pilates and Pure Barre to Sequel's portfolio today – MOVE is the culmination of a belief he has championed for years: movement is the foundation of better health. Through industry stages, interviews, and podcasts – including his keynote at last year's Athletech News Innovation Summit – Geisler has consistently argued that America's health challenge isn't a lack of information; it's turning knowledge into consistent action.

"Movement is medicine – it's the catalyst for all other health habits. Get a workout in, and a bowl of ice cream stops sounding like a good idea. Skip it, and the rest of the day tends to follow," said Geisler. "The goal with MOVE is simple: more people moving more often, in more accessible ways."

SmartCoach: AI That Adapts as You Do

At the heart of MOVE is SmartCoach, an AI-powered wellness coach that creates a personalized plan based on each member's goals, fitness level, and schedule – then continuously learns and adapts as they progress. While most wellness apps are built for people who already exercise regularly, SmartCoach is designed for the millions who don't, meeting users where they are and helping them build sustainable habits over time. Beyond personalized coaching, MOVE delivers programming across strength, cardio, mobility, recovery, sleep, meditation, nutrition, mental wellness, women's health, GLP-1 companion support, and clinically informed musculoskeletal (MSK) recovery.

The platform will continue to evolve with new AI-powered experiences. Upcoming features include MePod, a personalized weekly podcast that recaps each member's progress and prepares them for the week ahead, and Daily Recommendations, a dynamic workout feed that updates in real time based on how each person is actually training. Wearables integration follows, connecting with fitness trackers and health apps members are already using.

AI-Powered Innovation Across the Sequel Ecosystem

MOVE marks the beginning of Sequel's broader AI strategy. The company is already developing the next generation of AI-powered member experiences designed to help people build healthier daily habits that drive long-term health and longevity, while giving franchisees new ways to improve retention, deepen member relationships, and drive more visits to their studios.

"Technology should make healthy living easier, not more overwhelming," said Alex Isaly, Sequel Brands' President of Platform and AI Strategy. "MOVE meets people where they are, with coaching that adapts as they do. This is the first step in Sequel's broader AI strategy to turn education into execution – creating better experiences for members and unlocking new ways to support our growing wellness ecosystem."

The MOVE Smarter, Live Brighter Challenge

To celebrate the launch, Sequel is introducing the MOVE Smarter, Live Brighter Challenge, starting July 20. Designed for every fitness level, participants complete four sessions each week – including walking, strength, mobility, and sleep – for a total of 16 guided sessions, while a live in-app tracker measures the community's total minutes of movement in real time. No gym, equipment, or fitness background is required to get started.

To join the challenge, download MOVE powered by SEQUELai, available now on iOS and Android, or visit sequelbrands.com/move-challenge.

ABOUT SEQUEL BRANDS

Sequel Brands is a next-generation fitness franchisor redefining the future of movement, recovery, wellness, and longevity. With an experienced leadership team and a portfolio of high-growth concepts – including Pilates Addiction, iFlex Stretch Studios, Beem Light Sauna, BODY20, Ultimate Longevity Center, and MOVE Powered by SEQUELai – Sequel delivers a scalable platform built for lasting success, cultural impact, and real results in how people move, recover, and optimize their longevity. For more information, visit sequelbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sequel Brands Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Sequel Brands