MOVE THE PASSION WELCOMES OVER 2,000 PARTICIPANTS IN A SUCCESSFUL CELEBRATION OF EUROPEAN WINE CULTURE IN NEW YORK CITY

The Charming Taste of Europe initiative delivers a full-day immersive experience celebrating European wine, education, and lifestyle in the heart of Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Move the Passion successfully transformed New York City into a vibrant hub of European wine culture on June 8, engaging more than 2,000 participants across a series of activities hosted in three iconic Manhattan venues. The event generated strong attendance and enthusiasm from both industry professionals and consumers, confirming the growing interest in European wines in the U.S. market.

Organized as part of The Charming Taste of Europe, a project co-funded by the European Union dedicated to promoting European quality products, wine culture, and the territories behind them, Move the Passion brought together trade professionals, media, and consumers for a dynamic and immersive celebration of European wine heritage.

A key highlight of the day was the strong participation from the professional wine community. More than 60 trade professionals, sommeliers, buyers, educators, and media representatives attended the masterclass dedicated to Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, led by Alison Napjus, Senior Editor and Tasting Director at Wine Spectator. The session offered an in-depth exploration of the identity, versatility, and increasing international relevance of this distinctive Italian wine category.

The trade program continued with a walk-around tasting hosted by the Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, which welcomed over 200 industry professionals and media guests. Participants had the opportunity to discover the breadth and diversity of Abruzzo wines in an open and interactive setting.

The afternoon concluded with an exclusive aperitivo and then a Gala Dinner, hosted by Jeff Porter, Brand ambassador of The Charming Taste of Europe, bringing together 40 selected guests from the wine, hospitality, and media sectors. The evening provided a setting for networking and cultural exchange, highlighting the wines of Abruzzo and European gastronomy in a refined and convivial atmosphere.

As the day transitioned into evening, Move the Passion opened to consumers with a multi-venue experience spanning Hall des Lumières, New York Vintners, and Arlo Soho Rooftop. More than 5,000 registrations were recorded for the consumer program, with over 2,000 participants attending across the three locations.

Throughout the day, attendees engaged with European wines in formats designed to combine education, storytelling, and contemporary hospitality. The event successfully created a bridge between producers and audiences, reinforcing the relevance of European wine culture in modern urban contexts.

Some pictures of the day here.

"Move the Passion was designed to bring European wine culture to life through meaningful and engaging experiences," said Blancdenoir Communication Agency - Implementing body of the campaign "Seeing such strong participation across all formats, from masterclasses to immersive tastings and consumer experiences, confirms how deeply audiences connect with authentic stories, people, and places behind European wines."

By bringing together education, lifestyle, and immersive experiences, Move the Passion further highlighted the effectiveness of experiential formats in making European wine culture more accessible and engaging for both trade professionals and consumers in the U.S. market.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign