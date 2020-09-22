Move This World Launches Audio Network Featuring Two New Podcasts to Support Social Emotional Wellness

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Move This World (MTW), a leading provider of social emotional learning programs for PreK-12, is excited to announce the launch of the Move This World Audio Network introducing two new podcasts, The Saracast: Conversations in Social Emotional Learning and The Emotion Motion Podcast.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring not only critical conversations around social emotional learning, but also actionable practices to children, families, and educators through our Audio Network," said Sara LaHayne, Move This World Founder & CEO. "Social emotional learning has been our focus over the past 13 years, and the social isolation of home learning during this pandemic has brought new concerns as these skills have atrophied. Now, everyone understands why emotional wellbeing is vital and how social and emotional skills make us better functioning humans, whether we're parents, educators or learners. I'm excited that listeners will be able to strengthen their social emotional wellbeing wherever they are - in the car, on a walk, making dinner, before bedtime."

Since 2007, Move This World has cultivated social and emotional learning (SEL) skills that enable students to navigate the complex and rapidly changing realities of our world—a need that is critical to today's education infrastructure. Students learn how to manage their emotions, navigate challenges, and build healthy relationships. Adoption of these skills results in school cultures and home environments that are more conducive to learning. The Move This World Audio Network extends the opportunity to engage in social emotional learning with two new podcasts, available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and at www.movethisworld.com/podcasts .

The Saracast: Conversations in Social Emotional Learning is hosted by MTW Founder & CEO Sara LaHayne, and invites educators, educational leaders, and parents to build capacity for social emotional learning while also encouraging moments of practice throughout each episode. Listeners will explore ways that Sara uses social emotional learning in her busy life as a parent, an entrepreneur, and an artist. Episodes air weekly and feature interviews with experts in the SEL field, including scientists, researchers, educators, and practitioners. Guests include Dave Adams, the Director of SEL at Urban Assembly, Maurice Elias, Director of the Rutgers Social-Emotional and Character Development Lab, and Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, the Stanley and Debra Lefkowitz Faculty Fellow in Psychology at Temple University and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Learn more about The Saracast: Conversation in Social Emotional Learning here .

The Emotion Motion Podcast takes children on an adventure as they explore their emotions through storytelling. Episodes air weekly and invite listeners and their families to get up, move, play, sing, and interact with stories that help children practice their emotional vocabulary, reflect on their feelings, and learn emotional management strategies to support their wellbeing. Learn more about The Emotional Motion Podcast here .

ABOUT THE MOVE THIS WORLD AUDIO NETWORK

Move This World Audio Network provides screen-free opportunities for learning and play. Interactive audio experiences engage listeners in practices that foster social and emotional wellness. For adults, The Saracast: Conversations in Social Emotional Learning invites listeners to do a deep-dive into the field of social emotional wellness. Featuring interviews with researchers, scientists, educators, and experts in the field, The Saracast connects the science of social emotional learning with the practice of applying SEL to your daily life. For children, The Emotion Motion Podcast takes listeners on a journey through storytelling designed to engage children and their families in movement and creative expression. You can find podcasts from the Move This World Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and www.movethisworld.com .

ABOUT MOVE THIS WORLD

Move This World cultivates the development of social and emotional learning (SEL) skills to empower students to navigate the complex and rapidly-changing realities of our world. An SEL program that has impacted the lives of over one million students across 35 states, Move This World provides educators and students with a robust, daily curriculum designed to strengthen social and emotional wellbeing in order to create and maintain healthy environments where effective teaching and learning can thrive. Move This World's extensive online library of PreK-12 videos and resources are rooted in creative expression and designed to help students develop a common language to improve communication, build trust, and create stronger communities. For more information: www.movethisworld.com .

