MOVE YOUR BODY CALM YOUR MIND DAY AT THE CALIFORNIA STATE CAPITOL HIGHLIGHTS THE CONNECTION BETWEEN PHYSICAL FITNESS AND MENTAL WELL-BEING

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded team of athletes, mental health professionals, and physical fitness experts convened on the West Steps of The California State Capitol on May 1 for Move Your Body Calm Your Mind Day, hosted by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being. The event highlighted the connection between movement and mindfulness to a person's overall well-being.

PHOTO CREDIT: DHCS (L-R) Brandi Chastain, Kristi Yamaguchi. Cameron Nelsen, Myron "MJ" Amey, Amobi Okugo, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Nisha Devi-Rodrigo, Renata Simril, Sacramento Kings Mascot Slamson the Lion.

The former professional athletes on-hand for the event included: Drew Robinson, former MLB player and current SF Giants Mental Health Advocate; Kristi Yamaguchi, Olympic Gold Medal Figure Skater; Brandi Chastain, former USWNT soccer player; and Amobi Okugo, former Major League Soccer Player.

Two California student-athletes who have personally battled mental health challenges shared their mental health journeys and reinforced the important balance of physical fitness and mental well-being. To recognize their inspiring journeys, Myron "MJ" Amey Jr., a basketball player at San Jose State, and Cameron Nelsen, a volleyball player at Antelope Valley College, were presented with the CalHOPE Courage Award.

The event featured information and education from more than 25 organizations throughout California offering programs to support physical fitness and mental well-being. A host of interactive activities were also featured, including exercise bikes, a mini soccer field, Tai Chi, Qigong, dance, and much more.

Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind was launched in 2023 by the Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, the California Department of Health Care Services, and the California Department of Public Health. The goal is to provide guidance and resources on physical activity and mental well-being for Californians of all ages; increase awareness among all age groups about the benefits of movement, sport, nutrition, and overall mental wellness; encourage intergenerational physical fitness activities; promote equitable access to outdoor and physical activities for underserved communities; and facilitate collaboration among federal, state, and local agencies, education, business and industry, the private sector, and others in the promotion of movement and mental wellness. The campaign provides inclusive and accessible ways for Californians to get active and to take steps to improve their overall well-being. Learn more at https://moveyourbodycalmyourmind.org/

SOURCE Governor's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness & Mental Well-Being