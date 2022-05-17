Movebot partners with Dropbox to offer secure data migration

"Whether you are transferring a single drive, a team, or an entire organization, Movebot's cloud migration tool has been built to make your Dropbox migration simple. We're excited to bring this reliable service to customers moving to Dropbox so they can bring all of their tools, content, and collaborators together in one place," said Ben Fitzpatrick , Director of Business Development at Dropbox.

The way people and organisations work has changed. With the increasing need for secure and collaborative ways to work remotely, moving business data to Dropbox with a world-leading data migration platform such as Movebot is a key part of ensuring teams everywhere can operate successfully.

Launched in 2020, Movebot, developed by leading cloud data expert Couchdrop, has quickly established a global reputation as a secure, safe and flexible data transfer platform, rapidly becoming a partner of choice for cloud storage vendors and IT service partners around the world.

If you'd like to know more, please contact [email protected] or talk to your Movebot account manager.

Launched in 2020, Movebot is a next generation data migration tool servicing growing business demand to transition to cloud storage. Movebot is both fast and affordable, and has become a partner-of-choice for cloud storage vendors and IT service partners around the world.

Couchdrop — the parent company of Movebot — is renowned for cloud data tools that make cloud storage simple and cost-effective, removing the need for on-site infrastructure or expensive data storage solutions. Couchdrop's SaaS solutions make it easy to move to the cloud while retaining existing data and automated file workflows. https://www.movebot.io/

[email protected]

