Moved Acquires Paylode to Advance Ancillary Revenue Automation in Residential Real Estate and Beyond

The acquisition brings Paylode's industry-leading perks and rewards platform, ancillary revenue technology, and extensive partnerships ecosystem to the Moved platform—catalyzing growth, engagement, and retention for residential real estate operators.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moved , the leading proptech platform for automating resident moves and ancillary revenue, today announced the acquisition of Paylode , a perks-and-partnerships technology platform that enables companies to launch, manage, and monetize branded perks and benefits programs through curated offers and rewards.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Moved and a major step forward in the value we deliver to our real estate clients and their residents," said Adam Pittenger, Founder & CEO of Moved. "Paylode's team and technology are best-in-class, and integrating their platform into the Moved OS adds a powerful new layer to automate ancillary revenue and elevate the resident journey. Together, we're helping operators unlock new income while creating a modern, seamless moving experience."

The acquisition reinforces and accelerates Moved's leadership in the emerging category of Ancillary Revenue Automation—technology that helps property management companies capture non-rent income, enhance resident engagement, and offset rising costs through contextually relevant, embedded offers. By combining the Moved platform with Paylode's perks & rewards infrastructure, the companies convert untapped revenue opportunities into a scalable growth engine.

"We built Paylode to turn everyday customer touchpoints into meaningful, monetizable experiences through perks and ancillary partnerships," said Mikhail Naumov, Founder & CEO of Paylode. "Together with Moved, we are accelerating our vision and leveraging our industry-leading ancillary revenue automation stack to unlock massive opportunities in the residential real estate sector and beyond."

Moved and Paylode pave the way for a fully connected moving experience, where automation, partnerships, and engagement converge to enrich the resident journey and amplify returns for operators. Together, the companies will support over 1.2 million residential units and more than 550 ancillary brands, generating tens of millions of dollars in annual ancillary revenue potential and offering residents an average savings of up to $1,000 per move through exclusive offers and services.

With this acquisition, Moved further cements its position as the category-defining leader in ancillary automation—advancing its RevGen (revenue generation) model at the intersection of resident experience, operational efficiency, and monetization.

About Moved:

Moved is a web-based platform that helps multifamily operators simplify move operations, enhance the resident experience, and drive new revenue opportunities. Trusted by leading owners and operators, including Asset Living, AvalonBay, and Bryten®, Moved automates resident move-ins, move-outs, and transfers while integrating seamlessly with property management systems such as Yardi, RealPage, ResMan, Entrata, and more.

You can learn more about Moved at www.moved.com or on LinkedIn.

About Paylode:

Paylode is a customer engagement and rewards platform that helps leading brands increase loyalty, retention, and measurable ROI through personalized perks and action-based rewards. Trusted by Equity Residential, FirstKey Homes, The General, among others, Paylode enables companies to launch branded perks programs and incentive campaigns, which reward customers for completing desired actions—reaching a combined customer base of over 15 million consumers.

You can learn more about Paylode at www.paylode.com

Press Contacts:

Moved

Emily Burke

Email: [email protected]

Website: moved.com

Paylode

Daria Tsvenger

Email: [email protected]

Website: paylode.com

SOURCE Moved