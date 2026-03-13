MoveFitRx Launches Clinical Intelligence Layer to Establish Exercise as a Medical Standard of Care

New platform connects clinicians, patients, and fitness infrastructure to prescribe and verify exercise as medicine

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoveFitRx , a health technology platform designed to bridge the gap between clinical care and physical activity, today announced its upcoming launch. By transforming exercise from a general recommendation into a validated prescription, MoveFitRx is building the infrastructure to establish movement as a formal clinical Standard of Care.

While exercise is proven medicine for preventing and treating chronic disease, it has remained disconnected from formal healthcare due to a lack of objective verification. MoveFitRx addresses this systemic barrier through a HIPAA-compliant clinical portal that allows physicians to convert a patient diagnosis into a structured, diagnosis-specific prescription.

"Healthcare has incredible tools for prescribing medication, but has lacked the infrastructure to prescribe, track, and validate movement," says Garrett Borunda, Founder and CEO of MoveFitRx. "By providing doctors with validated evidence of adherence, we are enabling the healthcare system to treat exercise with the same clinical rigor as a pharmaceutical intervention."

The platform focuses on high-impact health transitions, including Metabolic Health, Mental Wellness, and Women's Health. Patient adherence is digitally verified through integrated systems, providing clinicians with the objective documentation necessary to monitor progress and support Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) workflows.

MoveFitRx is currently activating its Spring 2026 roadmap, highlighted by an upcoming 50-patient live clinical pilot in San Diego to verify clinical-to-machine data flow. This rollout coincides with strategic briefings for fitness executives and investors at the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) National Conference in San Diego.

MoveFitRx is led by Garrett Borunda, an innovation architect and Apple alum with 12 years of executive leadership at global fitness leaders EGYM, 24 Hour Fitness, and LA Fitness. Borunda, a Stanford University graduate, holds a patent for ultra-low delay reference decoders and has developed the patent-pending MoveFitRx Logic Engine. The company's strategic advisory board further leverages deep operational expertise from McKinsey, PWC, Harvard, and Princeton.

MoveFitRx is a health technology company building the infrastructure to prescribe, track, and validate exercise as medicine. The platform connects clinicians, patients, and fitness facilities to enable verified exercise prescriptions designed to improve health outcomes while generating objective documentation for modern healthcare systems.

