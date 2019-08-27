HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Move It Fitness (solely owned by Eggplant Technologies Limited) has just completed another round of fund raising. ZB Capital is the leading investor in this round of fund raising and Move It Fitness has cumulatively raised more than 5 million USD thus far. Honorable mentions of previous investors include Xiaomi, ParticleX and HBCC.

MoveIt, The Next Peloton of Asia

The company officially launched their first product in early 2017, and since, has continued in focusing to develop interactive digital content and smart fitness equipment for home use. Positioning to be the next Peloton of Asia, Move It Fitness offers a category of smart and compact fitness equipment more suitable for the relatively less spacious households of the general Asian market.

Over the years, Move It Fitness has sold 120,000 units of smart equipment, with 10 million counts of Move It online programs being completed by the userbase. The Hong Kong based company is gaining great traction with their online subscription business model. The raised funding will contribute towards team expansion, R&D and the continued development of new interactive content. Move It Fitness hopes to continue growing to provide a more immersive and accessible fitness experience for everyone.

