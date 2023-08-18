Movel Medical Aesthetics Introduces Revolutionary New Procedures in Response to Changing Trends

News provided by

Movel Medical Aesthetics

18 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movel Medical Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art and unique mobile Med Spa for facial aesthetics, has introduced the revolutionary Fotona 4D, Eyelase and LipLase procedures to its service offering for patients.

The Fotona 4D® procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat four distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

"When we started our business a few years ago, we wanted to bring aesthetics, such as injectables and PRF, directly to our patients' home so our services were convenient for someone with a busy schedule."  says Kimberly Mello PAC, owner and founder of Movel Medical Aesthetics. "The mobile Med Spa allows us to provide a sterile environment and ensure optimal safety for patients and providers."

Changing trends have increased the demand for new treatment options so recently Mello and her team added the Fotona laser. "We have noticed an increase in patients with a desire to tighten skin while rebuilding collagen for natural looking results. Adding the Fotona 4D allows us to cater to patients who want to reduce wrinkles and add volume without injectables or those who want to take a break from injectables." Mello has also seen an increase in men seeking aesthetic services, driven by the natural results of Fotona 4D and the privacy afforded by a personal mobile visit. "There is no intimidation factor of sitting in a waiting room until your provider is ready." Adds Mello.

The introduction of the Fotona laser technology also makes available the LipLase and EyeLase procedures. LipLase is a non-invasive lip plumping procedure that increases lip fullness without the use of fillers. EyeLase is a specialized eye treatment that combines therapies to address under eye bags or festooning, crow's feet and laxity in the eyebrow and lid areas. "I am known for and sought after for lip treatments," says Mello, "and LipLase gives me another tool to create beautiful lips."

Movel Medical Aesthetics is a locally woman-owned and operated state-of-the-art mobile Med Spa for facial aesthetics serving the Danville, Walnut Creek, Brentwood, Alamo, and Discovery Bay areas. Owner and Physician Assistant (PA-C), Kimberly Mello opened Movel in response to a local need for highly effective aesthetics services delivered in a nonintimidating, affordable and convenient fashion. Safety and a commitment to continued education are core values for Movel and the practice invests heavily in provider training and education.

https://www.movelmedspa.com

SOURCE Movel Medical Aesthetics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.