Movel Medical Aesthetics Introduces Revolutionary New Procedures in Response to Changing Trends

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movel Medical Aesthetics, a state-of-the-art and unique mobile Med Spa for facial aesthetics, has introduced the revolutionary Fotona 4D, Eyelase and LipLase procedures to its service offering for patients.

The Fotona 4D® procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat four distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out.

"When we started our business a few years ago, we wanted to bring aesthetics, such as injectables and PRF, directly to our patients' home so our services were convenient for someone with a busy schedule." says Kimberly Mello PAC, owner and founder of Movel Medical Aesthetics. "The mobile Med Spa allows us to provide a sterile environment and ensure optimal safety for patients and providers."

Changing trends have increased the demand for new treatment options so recently Mello and her team added the Fotona laser. "We have noticed an increase in patients with a desire to tighten skin while rebuilding collagen for natural looking results. Adding the Fotona 4D allows us to cater to patients who want to reduce wrinkles and add volume without injectables or those who want to take a break from injectables." Mello has also seen an increase in men seeking aesthetic services, driven by the natural results of Fotona 4D and the privacy afforded by a personal mobile visit. "There is no intimidation factor of sitting in a waiting room until your provider is ready." Adds Mello.

The introduction of the Fotona laser technology also makes available the LipLase and EyeLase procedures. LipLase is a non-invasive lip plumping procedure that increases lip fullness without the use of fillers. EyeLase is a specialized eye treatment that combines therapies to address under eye bags or festooning, crow's feet and laxity in the eyebrow and lid areas. "I am known for and sought after for lip treatments," says Mello, "and LipLase gives me another tool to create beautiful lips."

Movel Medical Aesthetics is a locally woman-owned and operated state-of-the-art mobile Med Spa for facial aesthetics serving the Danville, Walnut Creek, Brentwood, Alamo, and Discovery Bay areas. Owner and Physician Assistant (PA-C), Kimberly Mello opened Movel in response to a local need for highly effective aesthetics services delivered in a nonintimidating, affordable and convenient fashion. Safety and a commitment to continued education are core values for Movel and the practice invests heavily in provider training and education.

https://www.movelmedspa.com

SOURCE Movel Medical Aesthetics