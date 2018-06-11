Movember Foundation Puts Together A Father's Day List Of Tips For Men

In the US, the statistics are alarming. On average, men die five years younger than women and studies suggest that men are 24% less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year. Men are also significantly more likely to ignore symptoms and doctors, leading to higher rates of undiagnosed diseases.

Whether it's moving more, talking more, or setting time to catch up with your friends, guys should use Father's Day as a reminder to check in with themselves.

The Movember Foundation's top five tips for men this Father's Day:

Make man time – time with your friends is good for you. Stay connected by checking in, catching up, and making man time regularly. Talk – have a conversation. Push past feeling uncomfortable and break the silence. If a friend comes to you, take the time to really listen. Move more – whatever physical activity you chose, do what makes you feel good. Know the numbers – at 50 talk to your doctor about a PSA test for prostate cancer. If you have a family history of the disease or are of African or Caribbean descent, make it 45. Know thy nuts – spend time with 'em regularly. That way, you'll know if anything changes. See a doctor if anything does.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across 20 countries. Movember is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.

