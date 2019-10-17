Movember Is Raising Funds And Awareness For Men's Health With Support From Corporate Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movember, the leading global men's health charity, announced their top corporate partners for 2019.

Since inception, Movember has proudly welcomed more than five million supporters and has funded more than 1,250 innovative men's health projects across 20 countries in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. None of this would be possible without corporate partners who support Movember's work.

"We're fortunate to have such strong support from our partners who are invaluable to the work we do year-round," said Elizabeth Phipps Drewett, U.S. Director of Corporate Partners of Movember. "We're grateful to our partners as they help us make a difference in the lives of men all around the world."

Saxx Underwear

Movember and Saxx Underwear are partnering to host an epic 2-km Movember Undie Run through the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Vancouver on chilly November 9th.

NBC Sports Regional Networks

NBC Sports Regional Networks and Movember are joining forces in a multimedia partnership, which will have Movember-related content featured on platforms across the country throughout the month of November. The partnership supports the multi-platform content initiative focusing on exploring a wide range of topics surrounding mental health and men's health, including a one-hour documentary entitled HeadStrong: Mental Health and Sports, that will be presented nationwide across NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC local and national platforms.

Bluestone Lane

Returning for the second year, Bluestone Lane celebrates the partnership with the power of conversation and coffee. Join the Bluestone Lane Challenge by October 31 and enjoy free coffee from Bluestone Lane coffee shops throughout Movember.

Planters

MR. PEANUT always has men's backs, so he's teaming up with a grooming expert to help Mo Bros take care of themselves – offering tips on topics from grooming their Movember moustache to caring for their health. Fans can follow @MRPEANUT on Twitter to learn more about men's health and grooming tips all Movember long.

ALEX AND ANI

ALEX AND ANI has created a custom Moustache charm this Movember. Available to purchase online and in store, a percentage of proceeds from the sale of each charm goes to Movember to raise funds and awareness for men's health.

disco

disco is a new personal care line for men that puts their skincare routine on autopilot - this Movember, disco is pledging $5 to the cause from every face mask sold.

Sunset Tomatoes

Once again, packages of SUNSET Kumato* tomatoes will get a Mo-makeover this Movember. Available at leading grocery stores nation-wide, the limited-edition MOKUMATO pack features a peelable moustache that invites consumers to pose and post for a chance to win great prizes.

Contiki

Contiki is giving every Movember college fundraiser the chance to win a trip to Thailand in April 2020. The highest college fundraiser from each of Movember's biggest global markets (U.S., UK, Canada and Australia) will win a one-week trip to Thailand.

About Movember:

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health.

To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com

