Movember launches Man of More Words campaign on World Suicide Prevention Day to urge men to talk about their mental health

The new videos and social content feature personal stories from actors, musicians and creators Jordan Fisher, Scott Sire, Matt Santoro, Logan Henderson, Jonathan Bennett and Raymond Braun, along with Bryant Wood, Matt King, Justin Mikita and Eric Bigger.

"I hope that by opening up, other men will be encouraged to talk about what they're going through," said Fisher. "An individual that was part of the gaming community was lost to suicide and it really hit close to home. We need to make sure there's a space for everyone to be heard, so they can get the support they need."

According to Movember research1 announced today, more than one-third of men in the U.S. say they have not talked about their feelings to avoid being perceived as less manly. This is despite the fact that the majority of men (77 percent) say they believe talking to others is an effective way to deal with problems.

"Many men throughout the country suffer in silence, in large part due to social and cultural pressures and outdated stereotypes of what it is to be a man," said Mark Hedstrom, Executive Director, Movember US. "We have to change that -- we're losing too many dads, fathers, brothers, partners and friends. This campaign features authentic and relatable personal stories to break the stigma and empower men to be a man of more words."

The new campaign includes a series of videos and social content highlighting the importance of speaking openly about mental health challenges and experiences. In the content, well-known men discuss memorable moments in their life and share honest insights into how they were truly feeling on that day. The content will be viewed on Movember platforms, talent channels and additional male-focused media.

To learn more about Movember and how you can be a Man of More Words, visit www.movember.com , and post on social media with #movember #ManOfMoreWords to join the conversation.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Movember is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health around the world. With a singular goal to stop men dying too young, Movember supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Movember is working to reduce the rate of male suicides by 25% by 2030. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million participants has funded over 1,200 innovative men's health projects across more than 20 countries. To learn more, visit movember.com.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in U.S. history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. A strategic consultancy, Ad Council Edge builds on the Ad Council's rich history of developing compelling and cutting-edge purpose-driven marketing campaigns to advise companies and nonprofits on ways to inspire and engage the public on social issues. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org .

1 Ipsos MORI conducted a quota survey through its online panel of 1,000 American men aged 18-75. Response quotas were set based on age, region and working status and the final data were weighted to reflect these profiles. Fieldwork ran from 1st August - 9th August 2019.

