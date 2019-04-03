Movember Wins at 2019 Markie Awards

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movember Foundation, the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the United States and around the world, announced today that it has won the Borderless Award for Best International Marketing Campaign at the recently concluded 2019 Markie Awards, presented by Oracle. Celebrating innovation for more than a decade, the annual Markie Awards honor brilliance across the entire customer lifecyle, from marketing and commerce to sales and customer service.

"We are extremely proud to be presented the Oracle Markie Award for Best International Marketing Campaign," noted Meaghan Bilinski, Movember's Global Director of Digital Marketing and Automation. "As a non-profit that operates in more than 20 countries, we rely on Oracle Eloqua to efficiently engage with our diverse community around the world through tailored, dynamic content. We've seen incredible results, both internally and externally, through this great partnership."

"The annual Markie Awards are our way to celebrate the movers, shakers and experience-makers that are delivering superior customer experiences through the use of technology, innovation and creativity," said Christina Cavanna, Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Oracle. "We're excited to congratulate the Movember Foundation for being named a 2019 Markie Award winner and delivering best-in-class customer experience."

The 2019 Markie Awards were presented on Wednesday, March 20, during Oracle Modern Customer Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada. Every year, Modern Customer Experience brings together thousands of leading brands, industry visionaries, product experts and customer experience professionals to discuss the latest trends and best practices in marketing, sales, service and commerce.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across more than 20 countries including TrueNTH Testicular Cancer, TrueNTH Prostate Cancer and Making Connections in the U.S. Most recently, Movember launched the 50 Million Men initiative, which seeks to improve the health of 50 million American men over the next 5 years. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com. Movember is a registered 501(c)(3) charity.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

Fox Deatry

Head of PR

Movember Foundation, U.S.

Fox@movember.com

SOURCE The Movember Foundation

Related Links

http://www.movember.com

