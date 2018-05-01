Movemeant Foundation and Sweaty Betty Bring 4th Annual 'We Dare to Bare' to San Francisco

We Dare to Bare hosts thousands of participants and spectators who raise money by participating in inspiring, high-energy group fitness classes. Empowering women to use fitness to find self-confidence and positive body image, the event encourages participants to step out of their comfort zones as they dare to recognize and embrace the strength of their body.

"Being that I now felt like the best version of myself I, I needed a new challenge for the summer. That's when I signed up for 'We Dare to Bare' – to celebrate all that I've overcome in the past year and a half," shared event attendee Liz Colhoun. "Don't get me wrong, 'baring my body' in public still scares me. I worry what others will think and how they will judge my curves. However, that fear is also a motivator, for myself and for my daughter. My body may not be 'Instagram perfect,' but it is strong, and it's mine, and I'm proud of it. In a world where women are expected to sacrifice themselves for others, while always looking the part, that's the message, I want my daughter to hear."

With attendees encouraged to participate in their Sweaty Betty sports bras, the event demonstrates to women of all ages, particularly young girls that all body types are strong and should be celebrated.

"We Dare to Bare is a day to recognize and honor beauty in all its different shapes and sizes," said Jenny Gaither, Founder of Movemeant Foundation. "Together, we want to help women build positive body image through fitness and shift the dialogue from focusing on you want to lose to what you can gain – confidence, strength, and a positive sense of self. The funds we raise will help provide access to life-changing health and fitness programs that can help transform the lives of women and girls."

With a fundraising goal of $500,000, Movemeant Foundation plans to dedicate $200,000 to its body-positive scholarship program with She Plays We Win, helping girls from around the word build self-worth through sport by providing individual athletic scholarships, equipment, mentors and funding. The Foundation also plans to use $200,000 for its specially curated body-positive middle school Movemeant curriculum for underprivileged, at-risk youth, which currently helps 2,500 girls in 50 middle schools in the Bay Area and New York. The remaining funds will be used to operate other fitness-based community events as well as drive media and marketing programs to raise awareness of the Foundation's mission to help women and girls to reclaim their body-confidence.

Taking place in Marina Green Triangle, Movemeant Foundation and Sweaty Betty are excited to welcome instructors from some of the city's most acclaimed fitness companies to We Dare To Bare including SoulCycle, Barry's Bootcamp, TRX, NOW Yoga with Susan Hauser, Move your Asana, Confidance Fitness, Uforia Studios, Karma Yoga, Body by Buresh and Outdoor Yoga SF.

In addition to attendees, instructors and VIPs will also be outfitted in head-to-toe Sweaty Betty wearing the brands bum-sculpting Power leggings along with the branded Dare To Bare sports bra. Sweaty Betty will also have an onsite presence with a curated Pop-Up Shop, a fun photo booth opportunity, 15% off all purchases and complimentary monogramming with any purchase made that day.

"I am thrilled to continue our partnership with the Movemeant Foundation in 2018," says Tamara Hill-Norton, Founder and Creative Director of Sweaty Betty. 'Sweaty Betty is all about making women feel comfortable and confident in what they are wearing and as a Mum of two daughters, I find it so empowering to see Jenny and the team working to increase female self-confidence, together I feel we can help drive the message even further."

We Dare to Bare will also welcome healthy, nutrition food and beverage companies, including Siren Snacks, Angies Boom Chicka Pop, PB Fit, REBBL, Bare Bowels and Après. Movemeant Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with SPLENDA® Brand. The SPLENDA® Naturals exhibition will have a space for attendees to get their fill of positivity with a "Super Natural" Intention Wall, where participants can leave an inspiring message on why they're daring to bare, and a DIY yogurt bar for pre-and post-workout fuel.

Empowered women empower women. Join the conversation around beauty ideals by sharing your body-positive journey using #WEDARETOBARE.

For the full schedule and more information on how to register for We Dare to Bare, please visit https://www.wedaretobare.com/san-francisco/

About Movemeant Foundation

Movemeant Foundation is the leading non-profit organization that empowers women and girls by providing body-positive, self-confidence building tools, education, resources and experiences where fitness and physical movement is the gateway to her feeling successful across all life disciplines. In recent years, body image issues have been increasingly pervasive among middle and high school students nationwide. Compounded by physical inactivity and obesity problems, Movemeant Foundation addresses these critical issues with curriculum in underserved public schools, landmark events in major US markets and digital resources.

About Sweaty Betty

Founded in Notting Hill, London in 1998 by Tamara Hill-Norton, Sweaty Betty aims to blur the lines between fitness and fashion. From London to Los Angeles, the brand has over 50 shops globally, including concessions in Harrods, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's to make active women look and feel amazing.

Designed in London, our all-female design team know a woman's body and where we need that extra lift. Hence our bum-sculpting mission. We've sourced the best fabrics and fit all of our leggings in-house to sculpt an amazing bum.

For more information, please visit sweatybetty.com.

