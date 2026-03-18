Movemedical Achieves SAP® Partner Certification to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Global Medical Device Last-Mile Supply Chain.

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movemedical, the leading enterprise automation platform for managing medical device last-mile field inventory, today announced it has achieved SAP® Partner Certification, reinforcing its commitment to delivering deeply integrated, enterprise- grade solutions for global medical device manufacturers operating across complex, regulated environments.

This milestone reflects Movemedical's long-standing and unmatched experience integrating with SAP across enterprise environments, including SAP S/4HANA, ECC, and legacy SAP instances. Today, Movemedical supports more than 10,000 SAP users globally, interfaces over 36.7 million data points into SAP monthly, and enables more than $8 billion in annual sales orders created in SAP—representing the most extensive SAP integration footprint across all medical device field inventory solutions.

Movemedical, the leading field inventory management software, achieves SAP Partner Certification. Post this

As medical device manufacturers continue to modernize field operations, Movemedical serves as the trusted automation layer between the field and SAP—while keeping SAP as the authoritative financial system of record, Movemedical acts as the trusted field inventory system of record. This architecture enables faster execution, improved data accuracy, stronger compliance, and accelerated order-to-cash cycles across global field operations.

Through its SAP Partner Certification, Movemedical further strengthens its ability to deliver real-time inventory visibility, automated workflows, and execution precision across field operations, supply chain, commercial, finance, and IT teams. The platform is purpose-built to address the unique complexities of the medical device last-mile supply chain, including consignment, loaners, audits, expirations, usage capture, replenishment, and billing—at enterprise scale.

"Achieving SAP Partner Certification formalizes what our customers have relied on for years: deep SAP integration expertise purpose-built for medical device field operations," said Bo Molocznik, Founder and CIO of Movemedical. "SAP is the backbone of financial and enterprise data for our customers, and Movemedical extends that foundation into the field with real-time inventory automation. Together, we enable manufacturers to operate with greater precision, speed, and confidence across their global field networks."

Movemedical's SAP-certified platform enables manufacturers to break down operational silos, eliminate manual processes, and execute field inventory workflows with greater consistency and control. By connecting SAP to real-time field activity, organizations gain the visibility and automation needed to reduce waste, improve compliance, and drive measurable operational efficiency across the last mile.

This certification underscores Movemedical's continued investment in enterprise-grade integration, scalability, and security—supporting global medical device manufacturers as they accelerate digital transformation and reset the standard for connected field operations.

About SAP

SAP is a global leader in enterprise application software, helping companies worldwide manage operations with greater efficiency and agility through cloud, analytics, and AI.

About Movemedical

Movemedical is the enterprise platform for medical device last-mile field inventory supply chain management—delivering real-time visibility, deep SAP integration, and end-to-end workflow automation across audits, expirations, usage capture, replenishment, billing, and compliance at global scale.

Contact: [email protected] | www.Movemedical.com

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SOURCE Movemedical