Join the Celebration of Climbing and Community with Free Climbing on Saturday, July 13, 2024

DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness, the nation's largest climbing gym operator, is thrilled to announce its partnership with The North Face for Global Climbing Day 2024, taking place on Saturday, July 13 where guests can enjoy free climbing, rental gear, intro classes, and swag from The North Face. This worldwide climbing holiday invites enthusiasts of all skill levels to experience the joy of climbing through a day filled with free climbing sessions, gear rental, and facility tours.

Movement & The North Face Celebrate Global Climbing Day with Free Climbing Nationwide

Global Climbing Day is a celebration of climbing where Movement Gyms nationwide will open their doors to encourage participation, whether you're a seasoned climber or just starting out. This year, The North Face has chosen Movement Gyms as its highlighted gym partner, enhancing the experience with promotional "swag" and special appearances by renowned North Face Athletes such as Shawn Raboutou and Brette Harrington at select Movement locations nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The North Face for this year's Global Climbing Day. This event perfectly captures the essence of what we strive to create at Movement: a community where climbers of all levels can come together, share their passion, and push their limits in a supportive and inclusive environment," said Charlotte Bosley, CMO of Movement Gyms and herself a climber for the last 25+ years. "Together with The North Face, we're committed to making this Global Climbing Day an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."

Celebrate at a Movement Gym Near You

On Global Climbing Day, Movement Gyms across the nation will offer FREE Intro Classes, rental gear, and climbing sessions. Participants can enjoy a variety of activities including competitions, giveaways, and much more. It's an ideal opportunity to connect with fellow climbers, hone your skills, and immerse yourself in the vibrant climbing community.

Participating Locations:

California:

Movement Belmont

Movement Fountain Valley

Movement San Francisco

Movement Santa Clara

Movement Sunnyvale

Colorado:

Movement Baker

Movement Boulder

Movement Centennial

Movement Englewood

Movement Golden

Movement RiNo

Illinois:

Movement Lincoln Park

Movement Wrigleyville

Maryland:

Movement Columbia

Movement Hampden

Movement Rockville

Movement Timonium

New York:

Movement Gowanus

Movement Harlem

Movement LIC

Movement Valhalla

Oregon:

Movement Portland

Pennsylvania:

Movement Callowhill

Texas:

Movement Denton

Movement Design District

Movement Fort Worth

Movement Grapevine

Movement Plano

Movement The Hill

Virginia:

Movement Crystal City

Meet The North Face Athletes

Don't miss the chance to meet and climb with some of the world's top climbers! North Face Athletes will be making special appearances at the following Movement Gym locations:

Dallas, TX:

Marie-Louise Nkashama

Felipe Camargo

Santa Clara, CA:

Allison Vest

Matt Segal

Centennial, CO:

Brette Harrington

Chantel Astorga

Gowanus, NY:

Sam Elias

Shawn Raboutou

Columbia, MD:

Anna Pfaff

Ben Mayforth

Be sure to share your climbing journey on social media using #GlobalClimbingDay.

For more information and to find a Movement climbing gym near you visit: http://www.movementgyms.com

About The North Face ®

The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more

information, please visit www.thenorthface.com

About Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Learn more at Movement Gyms.

Press Contact

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

https://movementgyms.com/

SOURCE Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness