Movement & The North Face Celebrate Global Climbing Day with Free Climbing Nationwide
Jul 09, 2024, 15:00 ET
Join the Celebration of Climbing and Community with Free Climbing on Saturday, July 13, 2024
DENVER, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness, the nation's largest climbing gym operator, is thrilled to announce its partnership with The North Face for Global Climbing Day 2024, taking place on Saturday, July 13 where guests can enjoy free climbing, rental gear, intro classes, and swag from The North Face. This worldwide climbing holiday invites enthusiasts of all skill levels to experience the joy of climbing through a day filled with free climbing sessions, gear rental, and facility tours.
Global Climbing Day is a celebration of climbing where Movement Gyms nationwide will open their doors to encourage participation, whether you're a seasoned climber or just starting out. This year, The North Face has chosen Movement Gyms as its highlighted gym partner, enhancing the experience with promotional "swag" and special appearances by renowned North Face Athletes such as Shawn Raboutou and Brette Harrington at select Movement locations nationwide.
"We are incredibly excited to partner with The North Face for this year's Global Climbing Day. This event perfectly captures the essence of what we strive to create at Movement: a community where climbers of all levels can come together, share their passion, and push their limits in a supportive and inclusive environment," said Charlotte Bosley, CMO of Movement Gyms and herself a climber for the last 25+ years. "Together with The North Face, we're committed to making this Global Climbing Day an unforgettable experience for everyone involved."
Celebrate at a Movement Gym Near You
On Global Climbing Day, Movement Gyms across the nation will offer FREE Intro Classes, rental gear, and climbing sessions. Participants can enjoy a variety of activities including competitions, giveaways, and much more. It's an ideal opportunity to connect with fellow climbers, hone your skills, and immerse yourself in the vibrant climbing community.
Participating Locations:
California:
- Movement Belmont
- Movement Fountain Valley
- Movement San Francisco
- Movement Santa Clara
- Movement Sunnyvale
Colorado:
- Movement Baker
- Movement Boulder
- Movement Centennial
- Movement Englewood
- Movement Golden
- Movement RiNo
Illinois:
- Movement Lincoln Park
- Movement Wrigleyville
Maryland:
- Movement Columbia
- Movement Hampden
- Movement Rockville
- Movement Timonium
New York:
- Movement Gowanus
- Movement Harlem
- Movement LIC
- Movement Valhalla
Oregon:
- Movement Portland
Pennsylvania:
- Movement Callowhill
Texas:
- Movement Denton
- Movement Design District
- Movement Fort Worth
- Movement Grapevine
- Movement Plano
- Movement The Hill
Virginia:
- Movement Crystal City
Meet The North Face Athletes
Don't miss the chance to meet and climb with some of the world's top climbers! North Face Athletes will be making special appearances at the following Movement Gym locations:
Dallas, TX:
- Marie-Louise Nkashama
- Felipe Camargo
Santa Clara, CA:
- Allison Vest
- Matt Segal
Centennial, CO:
- Brette Harrington
- Chantel Astorga
Gowanus, NY:
- Sam Elias
- Shawn Raboutou
Columbia, MD:
- Anna Pfaff
- Ben Mayforth
Be sure to share your climbing journey on social media using #GlobalClimbingDay.
For more information and to find a Movement climbing gym near you visit: http://www.movementgyms.com
About The North Face ®
The North Face, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, was founded in 1966 with the goal of preparing outdoor athletes for the rigors of their next adventure. Today we are the world's leading outdoor brand, creating athlete-tested, expedition-proven products that help people explore and test the limits of human potential. We protect our outdoor playgrounds and minimize our impact on the planet through programs that encourage sustainability. The North Face products are available at premium and specialty retail sporting goods stores globally and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more
information, please visit www.thenorthface.com
About Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness
Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.
Learn more at Movement Gyms.
Press Contact
Lynn Munroe
845-548-1211
https://movementgyms.com/
SOURCE Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness
