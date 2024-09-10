Appointment Marks the Exciting Return of Movement's Original Co-Founder and CEO

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Climbing Yoga and Fitness ("Movement"), the nation's largest community of indoor climbing and fitness facilities, announced today the appointment of Anne-Worley Moelter as Movement's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Movement Appoints Anne-Worley Moelter as New CEO to Lead the Company’s Next Phase of Growth (PRNewsfoto/Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness)

Anne-Worley has been an innovator and pioneer in the climbing industry for almost 25 years. As the original CEO and co-founder of Movement Gyms with her husband Mike Moelter, Anne-Worley has a proven track record of building successful climbing and fitness facilities focused on the member experience and a culture of collaboration and operational excellence.

Anne-Worley and Mike first opened Movement Boulder in 2009, followed by Movement Baker (Denver) in 2014 and Movement RiNo (Denver) in 2018. During her tenure as Movement's co-founder and CEO, Anne-Worley was an inspiring leader who fostered a strong culture of leadership and team engagement to enhance members' climbing and fitness experiences. Following the merger of the original Movement locations with other climbing gyms, Anne-Worley has continued her stewardship role as a board member of Movement's parent company.

Anne-Worley is a true believer in climbing's ability to empower personal development and transformation. She has made it her life mission to expand the sport of climbing to as many people as possible. To that end, she served as USA Climbing's first Executive Director and has also served on the boards of the International Federation of Sports Climbing (IFSC) and Access Fund, a non-profit rock climbing advocacy group.

She currently resides in Boulder, CO, where she and her family climb at their original Movement gym and nearby outdoor climbing areas. When not in Colorado, you can often find her at her favorite outdoor climbing spot, Hueco Tanks in Texas. In addition to climbing, she regularly enjoys yoga classes at Movement and participates in various community events.

"Like our entire team at Movement, Anne-Worley lives and breathes climbing on a daily basis," said Movement Board Member, Topher Gaylord. "It's this whole-hearted immersion in the climbing and fitness community that will inform her approach to the climbing, yoga, and fitness experiences at our gyms."

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at such a pivotal time for Movement," said Anne-Worley Moelter. "Having served on the Board for the last five years, I'm eager to roll up my sleeves and work more closely with this incredible team. Our gyms provide a chance to connect with passionate communities that strive to improve their lives and those of others. I look forward to collaborating with our team members, members and guests to make the Movement experience fulfilling for all stakeholders in our community."

About Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

For more information on locations, membership options, community events and educational programs, visit: Movement Gyms .

Press Contact

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

https://movementgyms.com/

SOURCE Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness