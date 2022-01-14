Movement Bank Expands Regional Footprint and Opens Only Community Bank in Randleman, North Carolina

RANDLEMAN, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Bank is pleased to announce the opening of its new branch in Randleman, North Carolina. The new location expands its footprint in the region and marks a significant milestone as Movement continues to invest in providing access to financial services in underserved communities.

The launch is the third among the bank's growing network of community-based branches and aims to meet the region's increasing demands for personal and commercial banking. Movement Bank offers everyday consumer financial services and a variety of mortgage options, as well as commercial lending and cash management products to help businesses prosper.

"Our team knows the Randleman market well," said David Rupp, President of Movement Bank. "In our discussions with local leaders, we were impressed with their plans for the future of Randleman, and we have an exciting vision about how we can work together to make the community even more special."

VP/Executive Market Leader and Branch Manager, Wayne Rowe, said, "Our experienced local team is excited to serve Randleman and its surrounding areas. We are proud to launch a full-service commercial bank with a legacy rooted in service. Our commitment is to partner with a great community of people and play our part in the economic growth that is expected for Randleman."

Movement Bank will open its doors to the public with an anticipated date of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 117 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. Movement Bank will announce the future date for its grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting in the spring.



Movement Bank exists to love and serve people with a Purpose Bigger Than Banking. Founded in 1919 to bank the underserved community in segregated Danville, Virginia, Movement Bank continues this mission in the 21st century. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and certiﬁcates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The bank also specializes in mortgages, home equity, auto and personal loans for individuals, and lines of credit, commercial, and real estate ﬁnancing for businesses. Movement Bank offers online and mobile banking, credit and debit cards, and a range of other services. It supports educational and community investment initiatives through the nonproﬁt Movement Foundation. Movement Bank is based in Danville, Virginia, and operates a branch in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Randleman, North Carolina. The bank also has loan production ofﬁces in Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheboro, and Asheville, North Carolina. It conducts business online at movementbank.com.

