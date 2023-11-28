Movement Expands East Coast Presence into NY and PA with Acquisition of The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness

Brings the nation's largest community of indoor climbing gyms to 29

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness today announced they have acquired The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness gyms. This acquisition significantly expands Movement's footprint on the East Coast.

"We are thrilled to bring The Cliffs outstanding gyms, dedicated team members, and passionate climbing community on board," said Jeremy Levitt, Movement CEO. "Together, we can introduce even more people to the best climbing walls, routes, and amenities in the indoor climbing industry today."

The newly acquired climbing and fitness gyms include The Cliffs popular NY Metro area gyms, as well as The Cliffs at Callowhill, the largest climbing facility in Pennsylvania, which is situated in the heart of Philadelphia.

The Cliffs at Gowanus is the newest and largest location in New York and is 36,000 square feet of top rope, lead climbing, and bouldering. Featuring a full fitness center, a "Board Room" with top-of-the-line climbing training equipment boards, a Dual 10m speed-climbing wall, and an outdoor roof deck with views of Manhattan and Brooklyn .

The Cliffs at Callowhill, the largest climbing gym in PA, is a 37,000 square foot facility featuring top rope, lead climbing, and bouldering. A world class training zone, Dual 10m speed-climbing wall, and full-scope fitness center with premier cardiovascular and strength training equipment.

The Cliffs at Harlem is the largest climbing gym in Manhattan. This location is a 16,000 square foot bouldering facility including a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment. Campus boards, tension board, and an LED Moon Board are also available for customized training programs. Yoga and Fitness Classes, Full-service locker rooms with showers, and a Gear Shop for indoor and outdoor climbing needs.

The Cliffs at LIC is a 23,600 square foot facility featuring top rope, lead climbing, and bouldering. In addition to climbing, it features a fitness mezzanine, yoga + fitness classes, full-service locker rooms with showers, and a gear shop for indoor and outdoor climbing needs.

The Cliffs at Valhalla is a 9,800 square foot facility featuring top rope, lead climbing, bouldering, and a gear shop.

"I'm stoked for the next phase of The Cliffs' evolution," said Mike Wolfert, CEO of The Cliffs. "The resources Movement will bring to take these gyms to the next level is the future of climbing. Movement's expertise will provide immediate benefit to the New York and Philadelphia climbing communities – and give our climbers access to a nationwide network of gyms at no additional cost."

About The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness

With facilities in New York City and Philadelphia, The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness is the premier network of climbing gyms in the Northeast. Founded in 2005 by climber and entrepreneur Mike Wolfert, The Cliffs embodies excellence in every element of the climbing and fitness experience. Every facility is committed to delivering industry best in climbing, bouldering, classes, retail, fitness facilities, and, most importantly, community outreach. Multiple expansions throughout New York City have shown that when The Cliffs moves into a neighborhood, new residents move in, too — The Cliffs is part of what made rock climbing popular in the busiest city in the world.

About Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, lead climbing, and amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

