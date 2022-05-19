Movement on a Mission: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is Encouraging Everyone to Expand Fitness Potential through "Resilience Challenge"

"This challenge is about reaching your personal goal — whether you reach 50 miles or push beyond, whether you walk, swim or sprint your way there, you will be helping the fight against blood cancer." said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer.

Team In Training's Resilience Challenge launched virtually in 2020 and has continued to evolve and expand.

The campaign's 2022 National Honored Hero, Tracy Nathan, of the Greater Los Angeles area, knows firsthand the devastation of blood cancer and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. In 2001, at the age of 31, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after a persisting rash and unexplained weight loss eventually led her to visit an oncologist. Immediately after she learned the devastating news, she began a harsh treatment regimen, which included intense chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Nathan celebrated 20 years of being cancer-free last year but understands she's one of the lucky ones and is determined to keep fighting for better treatments and cures for everyone touched by cancer.

"I am beyond blessed to call myself a leukemia survivor, and I'm forever grateful for the support of my family, friends, medical team, and organizations like LLS who are working tirelessly to end this horrific disease," said Nathan. "And I am dedicated to making a difference with all the days I have left. Join the fight against cancer with LLS and commit to testing your resilience with us!"

LLS's signature fundraisers have helped invest more than $1.5 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising cancer research.

Approximately every 180 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and there is currently no means of prevention. Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

For more information or to register for LLS's Resilience Challenge visit, www.teamintraining.org/resilience-challenge

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

