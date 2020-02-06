MovePro360 Delivers Industry-Defining "Single Source of Truth"

MovePro360 marks the culmination of Cartus' unprecedented span of agile technology releases to enhance the client and transferee experience, including their Leading Edge Analytics Practice (LEAP), dynamic MovePro ToolkitSM, and revolutionary predictive analytics application, MovePro VisionSM.

Client-Led Inspiration and Innovation

Cartus surveyed clients and found that 86% of respondents agreed that having a "single source of truth" is important to their organization. Additionally, 70% of respondents admitted to accessing three or more systems in order to manage their mobility programs.

By adopting a flexible cloud- and API-based framework to support easy integration of external data sources, MovePro360 eliminates the need to toggle between multiple programs in order to track and assist transferees. Real-time, multichannel access enables a holistic user experience from any device.

Influenced by the solution-focused philosophy of design thinking, future iterations of MovePro360 will incorporate:

Benefit selection tool to support core/flex and employee-choice programs

Expatriate compensation capabilities

Extended business traveler (EBT) solution

Advanced analytics and reporting

Simplified authorization process

"After conversations with clients and prospects on the frontline of relocation management, we found that, overwhelmingly, they are asking for the ability to access a comprehensive, real-time snapshot of their entire relocation program," commented David Pascoe, Executive SVP of Global Relocation. "For some time now, the mobility industry has needed a platform that can holistically integrate data from all parties involved. Fully understanding this has driven the development of MovePro360's vast capabilities. The industry will finally have a single source of truth."

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global mobility, provides a full spectrum of global relocation solutions and can successfully move employees into and out of 185 countries. By leveraging innovative solutions and its Leading Edge Analytics Practice (LEAP), Cartus serves more than half of Fortune 50 companies as well as smaller organizations. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com, read our blog, or visit www.realogy.com for more information.

