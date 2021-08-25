Mover's Choice Introducing New Moving and Storage Product - Property Performance Plus (P3)

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September of 2021, Mover's Choice, a division of Specialty Program Group, will be launching their newly designed Property Performance Plus (P3) product. With their new P3 product, movers will be getting brand new property coverages along with an increase of limits on existing coverages from their previous property enhancement form.

"We know that change really is the only constant and that means keeping our product and offering current to match the changing needs of our insureds. We're very pleased to upgrade the Property Program by adding additional coverage and increasing limits to match the increasing costs associated with claims. This includes key new coverages like water seepage and extra expense. We've also increased limits for debris removal, pollutant cleanup and ordinance or law which are particularly important for our many customers whose assets include some rather large buildings. The changes will not result in an increase in the rate," says Terri Moran, CUO for the Mover's Choice program. Here is a link to detail the comparison: Property Extension Program vs Property Program Performance

Over the last 28 years, the Movers Choice coverage forms have been evolving. Brandon Laam, the Director of Business Development states, "We're always in search for creative ways to enhance our products to meet the needs of the Moving and Storage industry. There are many facets in this sector of the transportation arena and we're continually searching for ways to adapt. More coverage for our clients is essential in the transportation industry and we're very excited to have the opportunity to offer this new product."

The Mover's Choice new property offering is the most comprehensive in the industry. Along with this offering, Mover's Choice has a toolkit of adjusters that have specific moving and storage claims experience and fully understand this industry.

The Mover's Choice Program has been providing specially designed insurance products for the residential household goods moving and storage industry for over 28 years. We provide a comprehensive coverage at a competitive price. Feel free to visit us at www.moverschoiceinfo.com.

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty brokerage businesses throughout North America. SPG has 12 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

