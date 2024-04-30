Movers for America Coalition Supports High-Quality Military Moving Industry, Warns GHC Contract Will Create Underfunded, Anti-Competitive Monopoly

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to course-correct the U.S. Department of Defense's anti-competitive plan to outsource military household moves, a coalition of nearly 200 experienced moving professionals launched Movers for America . The coalition, composed of leading moving companies and independent owner-operators who currently participate in a substantial percentage of military moves, questions the viability of and therefore opposes the Defense Department's plan to place all military moves under a single entity through the new Global Household Goods contract (GHC).

Movers for America includes dedicated professionals who help move hundreds of thousands of active-duty military families across the country and around the world, including agency owners, company employees, labor contractors, and independent owner-operators. The coalition supports a high-quality, efficient, and safe moving program for America's servicemembers and their families.

The Defense Department's Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) awarded the massive GHC contract to a single private entity without military move experience to coordinate all Permanent Change of Stations (PCS) moves – approximately 300,000 moves each year. Most respected moving professionals with experience in PCS moves have refused to sign on because the GHC compensation structure and business model are unrealistic. Among the issues, independent owner-operators would be forced to conduct business as employees when hauling military shipments.

TRANSCOM has said the GHC overhaul is intended to address low satisfaction with PCS moves, but in fact only about 12% of moves actually result in a completed TRANSCOM Satisfaction Survey. In contrast, a recent independent scientific survey of military families paints a different picture, showing overwhelming satisfaction with the current PCS system and shared concerns about potential impacts of the GHC.

