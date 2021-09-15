Moveworks expands U.S. footprint with new office in Austin, Texas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moveworks , the AI platform that automates support at work, today announced a major milestone in its expansion strategy: a new location in Austin, Texas.

Austin is among the nation's fastest-growing hubs for technology companies. Given its own rapid expansion, Moveworks will establish a significant presence in the area — providing on-the-ground support to local customers and attracting highly skilled talent. The Austin office is already available for use by fully vaccinated employees, with policies in place to ensure a safe working environment.

"Austin is home to one of the most elite talent ecosystems in the tech industry," said Moveworks CEO Bhavin Shah. "But the new office also allows us to support our many customers in the South — as they, in turn, support their employees using our platform. We're incredibly excited to invest in the development of our Austin team because, with their leadership, we'll bring instant help to every employee on earth."

The Austin location isn't just an office; it's a home base. It's already bustling with more than 20 full-time Moveworks employees and will expand to 40-plus by the end of 2021. In fact, the company plans to build entire teams in Austin, encouraging close collaboration while providing opportunities for career progression. One of these dedicated teams, Customer Success, will strengthen Moveworks' commitment to ensuring customers achieve a return on their investment, which sometimes requires meeting in person.

Over the past year, Moveworks more than doubled in size, scaling from 130 employees to approximately 300. A number of pivotal events have fueled this expansion. In March, the company enhanced its platform to solve support issues across all lines of business, including IT, HR, Finance, and Facilities. Moveworks also partnered with Microsoft Teams , Slack , and Webex to seamlessly support employees on their favorite enterprise messaging tool. And in June, it announced a $200 million Series C funding round , increasing its valuation to $2.1 billion.

Moveworks is hiring across every department — both in Austin and around the world. Named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2021 , it's an AI company that puts people first , highlighted by world-class benefits and leadership opportunities. Apply to join the team at Moveworks.com/careers .

