MoVi® is New Tool for Protecting Kids Online

PARRISH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new app for children's cell phones and other devices that gives parents a new tool for protecting their kids from pornography, child predators, bullying and sexting on the phone and online is now available.

Launched on Sept. 7, 2020, Mobile Vigilance (MoVi)® is a unique Android mobile app for cellphones and tablets that monitors both incoming and outgoing images that appear on a child's mobile devices, and gives parents alerts anytime inappropriate content is detected. At the same time, any inappropriate pictures or images associated with the alert are sent directly to the parent's phone.

"The benefits of mobile devices for kids cannot be overstated, but use of very same devices can put kids at risk for a all kinds of dangerous, even criminal activities by others online," said Todd Bucciarelli, chief executive for iBucci, developers of the MoVi® app. "As a group of parents and grandparents, we wanted to create an app to keep kids safe when they do use their cellphones or other Android devices - the challenge was to do it in a way that was parent-friendly and impossible for kids to bypass."

As a result, MoVi® uses just one app for both parent and children's devices and takes less than a minute for parents to install on each device.

"Also, MoVi® uses just one app for use on both parents' and children's devices," Bucciarelli said. "All of our competitors require separate parent and child apps making the process complicated for users."

If kids do figure out a way to bypass the app or remove it altogether, MoVi® alerts parents that the child's device has stopped monitoring images due to possible tampering.

In addition, MoVi® prevents third party sharing of a child's personal information online by directly linking the child's mobile devices directly with that of their parent's.

"Messages are shared directly without passing through a third-party server," Bucciarelli said. "This is called a 'peer-to-peer' connection.''

In addition to monitoring inappropriate imaging send to their children's phones, MoVi® uses SpotChecktm to let parents share their kids' digital day by sending them four random images taken by their kids at school, with their friends or of themselves.

Visit www.itsmovi.com for more information and MoVi® and for details about pricing and availability.

For further information contact

Pat Raia

[email protected]

813-743-6796

SOURCE MoVi

Related Links

https://itsmovi.com/

