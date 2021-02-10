MOVIA Robotics' Director of Curriculum, Monica O'Brien, Named 2021 Connecticut "Mother Of The Year®"

BRISTOL, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica O'Brien, Director of Curriculum at MOVIA Robotics, Inc. has been named Connecticut's 2021 "Mother Of The Year®" by American Mothers, Inc. The organization recently announced its list of 2021 honorees from across the nation, having led efforts to recognize inspiring mothers for over eight decades. O'Brien is among a special group of women who have been nominated and qualify for this historic award that honors mothers for their leadership and service.

American Mothers, Inc. is an 86-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize mothers and their positive impact in communities through the annual Mother of the Year® award. As Connecticut's 44th Mother of the Year honoree, O'Brien will represent her home state at the American Mothers national convention this May, where one honoree will be chosen as the 2021 National Mother of the Year®.

"Being nominated for Mother of the Year is a great honor," says O'Brien. "I am blessed with one of the best examples and role models in my own mother. She taught me that caring and giving your all to your family is honorable. She was and is always there for me and I hope that my own children feel the same way about me. I think it is fabulous that mothers all over the country are being honored for their role."

A former public school teacher, Monica O'Brien is a mother of four and lives with her family in Connecticut. After 25 years of educating her children at home, she rejoined the workforce and brought her expertise to MOVIA Robotics, Inc in 2019 where she proudly joined the growing company as Lead Content Developer. She has since been named Director of Curriculum at MOVIA, where she utilizes her background in Science Education and is responsible overseeing the development, creation and testing of the content. She works to ensure that the curriculum developed at MOVIA meets educational standards.

Monica has a BA in Theater Arts and an MS Ed specializing in Science Education. Aside from her work at MOVIA Robotics, she is very active philanthropically within her community. Having two children with special needs, Monica extends her time and involvement to the special needs community and is a moderator of a large Catholic homeschool group. She leads a local theater arts program and has also volunteered with The Sister's of Life as a mentor to young unwed mothers, the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and their outreach to the poor, and is very involved in the Pro-life movement.

Many outstanding individuals throughout America have also served as officers, leaders, members and supporters of this organization such as Sarah Delano Roosevelt, J.C. Penney, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, Norman Vincent Peale, Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, Phyllis Marriott and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Today, American Mothers remains a valuable network and voice for the 85 million mothers in America and is committed to raising awareness about issues that impact mothers and children. It's purpose is exclusively charitable.

Founded in 2010 by internationally renowned scientist, researcher and entrepreneur Timothy Gifford, MOVIA Robotics is a collaborative robotics company building systems and software to help people and robots work together. MOVIA's Robot-Assisted Instruction (RAI) systems help children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other special needs unlock the potential to learn and grow through their unique robotic technology. MOVIA Robotics builds systems to help these children remove barriers to learning, socializing and adapting, while facilitating a positive learning environment at school and at home by dynamically leading them through activities using evidence-based prompting and instructional design. Backed by years of research and development, MOVIA's RAI systems have been delivered in schools, in clinics, and in the home. MOVIA's educational content is written by educators and therapists, and aligns with the highest standards for special education curricula. For more information on MOVIA Robotics, please visit www.MoviaRobotics.com. You can also follow MOVIA on Facebook and Instagram @MoviaRobotics.

