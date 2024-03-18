Movida Lounge Partners with Ziba Treats to Celebrate Persian New Year with Exclusive Rose Cupcake

A Delectable Treat Adorned with 24-Karat Gold Flake Honors Rich Cultural Heritage

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movida Lounge, the premier destination for luxurious dining and entertainment, is excited to announce its partnership with the renowned bakery Zibatreats to offer an exclusive rose cupcake for the Persian New Year celebration.

The limited-edition rose cupcake is a decadent treat that embodies the essence of the Persian New Year, also known as Norooz. The cupcake features a delicate rose-infused cake, topped with a luscious rose-flavored frosting and adorned with a stunning 24-karat gold flake.

Shishi Rose Cupcake with 24k Gold

"We are thrilled to partner with Zibatreats to bring this exclusive rose cupcake to our guests during the Persian New Year celebration," said Michael Tierney, General Manager of Movida Lounge. "Our goal is to create a unique and memorable experience that honors the traditions of the Persian community while adding a touch of Movida Lounge's signature style and elegance."

The rose cupcake will be available exclusively at Movida Lounge during the Persian New Year celebration, which ends on March 23rd with a big Norooz party.

"We are honored to collaborate with Movida Lounge to create this special rose cupcake for the Persian New Year," said Hosna Tavakoli, Zibatreats. "We look forward to sharing this special cupcake with the community and celebrating the beauty and richness of Persian culture."

About Movida Lounge

Movida is a unique concept and cuisine - a Persian and Mexican Fusion restaurant in the heart of SoMa– just blocks away from Oracle Park– that creates a fun, trendy environment for individuals to enjoy fusion bites and craft cocktails.

About Zibatreats

Zibatreats is a San Francisco-based online boutique cake shop that specializes in creating modern, organic, and not-too-sweet cakes. Founded in 2020 by Hosna, a trained building architect with a passion for creating beautiful and healthy desserts, Zibatreats offers visually stunning cakes that are bursting with flavors and free of artificial preservatives.

