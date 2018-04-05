Movie Magic: You42 To Screen "Dead By Midnight" At Atlanta Film Festival

You42 is a digital media platform with a focus on connecting artists with their fans. It provides a space for musicians, illustrators, filmmakers, and other content creators to publish their work. Creators can monetize their work through a multiple revenue streams. Fans may view this content, share it, and connect with one another, allowing them to follow their favorite artists without relying on the big studios.

You42 entered the Atlanta Film Festival to promote the alternative film arena while attracting artists and fans as users. Dead by Midnight will further both these goals. An eclectic mix genres, the series offers a uniquely enjoyable experience to fans of all stripes, helping them appreciate this platform and all the arts.

The Film in Focus

The film opens with WKIZ 42, a local TV station that is holding one last film marathon before being sold to the big networks. The menacing Mistress of Midnight, portrayed by cult movie icon Erin Brown, hosts the show, which consists of six short films. But as the films air, producer Candice Spelling (Hannah Fierman, star of V/H/S and Siren) realizes that members of her staff are disappearing, only to reappear on screen as characters!

You42 & the Future of Art

In screening this movie, You42 hopes to achieve several of its objectives at once, starting with its quest to increase its acclaim. The company offers artists and fans a platform to connect and support one another, independent of the big studios. The successful premier of the series will instantly earn the platform admiration from some of the most ardent and experienced film enthusiasts.

Beyond the goal of increasing its user base, You42 hopes to support the arts more broadly. The Atlanta Film Festival is a critical jumping-off point for filmmakers who want to show their movies to the world. The more successful it is, the easier it will be for creative filmmakers to fulfill their potential. You42 has already supported these efforts financially by becoming one of the festival's Gold Sponsors. With screenings like Dead by Midnight, the Atlanta Film Festival can continue to bill itself as a hub of unique, quality movies, drawing in sponsors and participants from across the globe.

