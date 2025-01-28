Movie Production Market to grow by USD 90.4 Billion (2025-2029), driven by global box office popularity, report highlights AI-powered market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global movie production market size is estimated to grow by USD 90.4 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of global box office is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus on digital movie screens. However, growing threat of piracy poses a challenge. Key market players include A24 Films LLC, Annapurna Productions LLC, Anonymous Content, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Legend Pictures LLC, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Studios, Paramount Global, RatPac Entertainment LLC, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., UltraV Holdings LLC, Universal Pictures, Village Roadshow Ltd., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Movie Production Market 2025-2029

Movie Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 90.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, Germany, India, France, Japan, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled A24 Films LLC, Annapurna Productions LLC, Anonymous Content, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Legend Pictures LLC, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., MGM Studios, Paramount Global, RatPac Entertainment LLC, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., UltraV Holdings LLC, Universal Pictures, Village Roadshow Ltd., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

Movie production market is witnessing significant trends in 2021. Theaters are reopening with safety protocols, but the shift to digital platforms continues. 3D films and virtual reality (VR) are gaining popularity. IPTV, Digital newspapers, DTH, and digital cable are competing with streaming platforms for audience engagement. Millennials prefer online streaming market for movies, music & videos. Film distributors are collaborating with streaming services and social media platforms. Hollywood dominates the screens, but Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Philippine, Vietnamese, Australian, and general entertainment movies & music are making their mark. Production companies, distribution companies, film studios, broadcasters, cinema chains, and OTT platforms are adapting to the new mode of watching. Smart devices like tablets, laptops, and mobile phones are the new cinema halls. Creative writing, music, TV shows, and social media are driving content creation. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ are leading the charge with original content. Squid Games is a recent hit on OTT platforms. Stay tuned for more updates on this dynamic market!

The global movie production market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. One of the most significant contributors is the expansion of digital movie screens globally. The availability of a diverse range of films from various regions, languages, and genres, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is driving consumers to movie theaters. This trend is particularly noticeable in emerging markets. As a result, investments in establishing new digital movie theaters have increased. The primary format for films today is Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs), which have replaced traditional 35-mm film prints. A DCP is a collection of digital files used for movie projection in theaters. This shift to digital technology has streamlined the movie production process and enhanced the overall cinema experience for audiences.

Market Challenges

The movie production market faces numerous challenges in today's digital age. Traditional theaters compete with live streaming services like IPTV, Digital cable, DTH, and streaming platforms. Millennials prefer watching movies and TV shows on their smart devices, including tablets, laptops, and mobile phones. 3D films and virtual reality (VR) are disrupting the industry, offering experiences. Film distributors, including Hollywood studios and local production houses, must adapt to these changes. Box office revenues are being impacted by the rise of online streaming market, where movies, music, and videos are available on-demand. Cinema chains and broadcasters are also embracing OTT platforms and social media to reach wider audiences. Production companies and distribution companies are collaborating to produce creative content for various modes of watching, including cinema, television, and online streaming. Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Philippine, Vietnamese, Australian, and general entertainment movies and music are all vying for attention in this crowded marketplace. Streaming services and social media platforms are becoming major players, with shows like Squid Games and movies from various genres and regions gaining popularity. The future of movie production is digital and interactive, requiring studios and production houses to stay agile and innovative.





Film piracy is an unlawful act that involves the unauthorized distribution or sharing of copyrighted movies or TV shows. With the growing popularity of online movie ticket booking services, the occurrence of film piracy has increased. These platforms provide a convenient avenue for individuals to access and download pirated content. In the global movie production market, film piracy negatively impacts profitability. Pirated content is often free, diverting potential paying customers from legal movie watching channels. This can significantly harm the movie production industry's revenue.

Segment Overview

This movie production market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Language 1.1 English

1.2 French

1.3 Spanish

1.4 Mandarin

1.5 Others Genre 2.1 Drama

2.2 Action

2.3 Comedy

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 English- The English movie production market is dominated by key players such as Warner Bros and Walt Disney, who collectively produce a vast array of live-action and animated movies. Walt Disney Studios, in particular, boasts a film library of over 5,500 films, spanning a century of movie production history. In 2023, Disney's Studios Division introduced about fifty films and thirty television shows to their direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform. Additionally, Disney's Fox brands offer a diverse range of scripted, reality, and documentary English movies, broadcast globally. Advanced tools and technologies, like 360-degree videos and virtual reality (VR), are revolutionizing English movie production. For instance, 360-degree videos capture all angles of a movie set, providing an experience. These videos are increasingly popular for movie promotion. VR is the latest trend in digital entertainment, offering a fully movie experience. These technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the English movie production market.

Research Analysis

The Movie Production Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry, encompassing various modes of watching and content genres. Theaters continue to be a traditional hub for cinematic experiences, while digital platforms like IPTV, Digital cable, Streaming platforms, and Online streaming are revolutionizing the way audiences consume content. 3D films and Virtual Reality (VR) are pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling, providing experiences. The rise of digital newspapers and DTH services has made news and entertainment more accessible than ever. The market is a melting pot of cultures, with Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Philippine, Vietnamese, Australian, and general entertainment movies and music, all vying for attention. Productions houses churn out TV shows and movies, while creative writing and music play crucial roles in storytelling. Recent phenomena like "Squid Games" have taken the world by storm, highlighting the industry's ability to captivate global audiences. The future of movie production lies in continuous innovation and catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Research Overview

The movie production market is experiencing a significant shift as traditional theaters face competition from various digital platforms. Livemint reports that 3D films and virtual reality (VR) are revolutionizing the cinematic experience, while IPTV, Digital newspapers, DTH, and Digital cable cater to residential and commercial audiences. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ are dominating the online streaming market with millions of subscribers, especially among millennials. Television and Internet continue to be key modes of watching movies and TV shows. Production companies, distribution companies, film studios, broadcasters, cinema chains, and OTT platforms are all jostling for market share. Squid Games is a recent example of a successful series that gained popularity through streaming services. Smart devices, tablets, laptops, and mobile phones have become essential tools for accessing this content. Music & videos, Chinese movies & music, Japanese movies & music, Indian movies & music, Philippine movies & music, Vietnamese movies & music, Australian movies & music, and general entertainment movies are all available on these platforms. Creative writing and social media platforms are also playing a role in the production and promotion of movies and TV shows.

