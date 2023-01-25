MOVIE STARS AND FILM FEST VIPS SHOWED UP FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN OF THE IN-PERSON UTAH INDIE FILM FESTIVAL AND CELEBRATE AT THE ZOOZ CINEMA CENTER BY MARBL TORONTO

Zooz Cinema Center by Marbl Toronto hosted A-list Events opening weekend of the film fest from Friday, January 20 - 22, 2023.

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of predominantly virtual activity, celebrities, media, and film enthusiasts returned to the chilly and snow-filled Sundance Mountains for the return of in-person film festival events held in Park City, UT for the nation's top Indie film festival. As such, Zooz Group, a leading global social media technology, and influencer management agency, and partners, Marbl Toronto, Collider.com, Saratoga® Spring Water, Hendrick's Gin, Emsculpt NEO, and EMFACE, Sommsation, Fisker, mou and Stella Artois all aligned to host the top media and hospitality pop-up, the "Zooz Cinema Center by Marbl Toronto" on Main Street, Park City.

Caption is Adam Lambert, Scoot McNairy, and Cody Fern attend the Zooz Cinema Center by Marbl Toronto

For the opening weekend, the Zooz Cinema Center by Marbl hosted the annual Collider Interview Studio by Collider.com, which this year was partnered with Saratoga Spring Water to conduct exclusive video interview content with the top stars. casts and filmmakers of the film festival, all of which fans can follow on Collider. Video will start rolling out on January 25th featuring discussions on films by talent including Emilia Clarke, Anne Hathaway, Ben Platt, Will Forte, Daisy Ridley, Adam Lambert, Scoot McNairy, Gael Garcia Bernal, Alexander Skarsgard, Brandon Cronenberg, Randall Park, Omari Hardwick, Emilia Jones, Stephen Dorf, Bella Thorne, Will Pullen, and dozens more.

Each evening, the Zooz Cinema Center by Marbl Toronto hosted an impressive schedule of festival premiere receptions for:

"FAIRYLAND" featuring producer Sofia Coppola , Emilia Jones (Coda), Adam Lambert (Queen), and Scoot McNairy (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile).

, (Coda), (Queen), and Scoot McNairy (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile). Confluential Films Festival Mixer celebrating "FANCY DANCY", "YOUNG, WILD, FREE", "GOING TO MARS: THE GIOVANIA PROJECT", "TO LIVE, DIE AND LIVE" with cast members Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass, Army of the Dead), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki), Lily Gladstone (The Last Manhunt, First Cow), Algee Smith (Euphoria, Judas & The Black Messiah), Cory Hardrict (All American: Homecoming; American Sniper), and Sierra Capri (On My Block).

(Kick-Ass, Army of the Dead), (Lovecraft Country, Loki), (The Last Manhunt, First Cow), (Euphoria, Judas & The Black Messiah), (All American: Homecoming; American Sniper), and (On My Block). Pinky Promise Productions & "STARLING GIRL" with Lewis Pullman (Top Gun:Maverick), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women; Sharp Objects), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), and Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind).

(Top Gun:Maverick), (Little Women; Sharp Objects), (Euphoria), and (For All Mankind). "SHORTCOMINGS" Film Premiere Party with Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat; WandaVision), Justin H. Min (Umbrella Academy), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble, Turning Red), Debby Ryan (Spin Me Around), and Ally Maki (Wrecked, Toy Story 4).

(Fresh Off The Boat; WandaVision), (Umbrella Academy), (Good Trouble, Turning Red), (Spin Me Around), and (Wrecked, Toy Story 4). The Creative Coalition & Hendrick's Gin hosted the #NextGen Young Hollywood Celebration that harnesses millennial and Gen Z voices to amplify and deliver social good and advocacy messages to the next generation of engaged citizens. 2023 Guests included Callie Haverda (That 90s Show), Eliza Scanlen (Starling Girl), Ana Scotney (Bad Behavior), Will Pullen (A Little Prayer), David Jonsson (Industry) and Bobbi Salvör Menuez (My Animal).

Photo Selects from all events are available for editorial and social media use upon request.

On-site, guests were treated to gourmet food catered by Marbl Toronto's hottest dining sensation, Marbl Toronto (http://marbltoronto.com/), owned by restaurateur, Peter Girges, who flew in head Chef Ryan Morrison and lead staff to cater gourmet food and beverage experience emphasizing the restaurant's modern American bistro dishes sourced from the most sustainable, local and fresh products available. Mixologists from Marbl also featured cocktails by official spirits partner, Hendrick's, the unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals famously infused with rose and cucumber that imbues the spirit with its uniquely balanced flavor resulting in an impeccably smooth distinct gin. Cocktails being featured will include the classic "Hendrick's & Tonic", "Hendrick's Cucumber Mule", and the cold weather favorite "Hot Tropic Gin Punch." Hendrick's is imported by William Grant & Sons, Inc., an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887.

Luxury transportation to and from the Cinema Center was provided by the all-electric Fisker Ocean, "The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle". The zero-emissions SUV demonstrates the world-class quality and future-forward user experiences, reinforced by global demand and industry-leading carbon-neutral manufacturing. Stars including Will Forte, Phoeby Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Debby Ryan, Adam Lambert, Scoot McNairy, Tim Daly, Harry Hamlin, and Lewis Pullman got to be one of the first guests to ride in the Fisker Ocean and experience its all-wheel drive luxury and zero emissions minimizing their carbon footprint.

Saratoga Spring Water kept guests hydrated and elevated at the Collider studio with a distinct branded set experience inspired by the iconic look of the cobalt blue Saratoga® glass bottle. In addition, its vintage hydration cart keeps guests refreshed with Saratoga® Still and Sparkling spring water as well as with coffee and tea made special with Saratoga Spring Water.

The popular wine pairing and pouring at the lounge was provided courtesy of Sommsation, a trusted wine experience brand and direct-to-consumer marketplace bringing together independent wineries and sommeliers who curate access to limited-production wines. Sommsation invites wine enthusiasts to explore their online shop of exceptional and one-of-a-kind wine offerings that ship directly to your door.

Beer sponsor, Stella Artois was the exclusive beer serving its award-winning lager as the official beer of the Zooz Cinema Center and also hosted a special Apres-Ski Patio Happy Hour in a toast to Latinx filmmakers of the festival.

mou, a sumptuous, cult London, hand-crafted footwear label, also partnered by generously gifting attending actors and influencers with its highly coveted winter boots and winter jackets.

Additionally, BTL Aesthetics, the leader in non-invasive body and facial sculpting therapies, had their inaugural Park City activation that offered exclusive treatments of the innovative new EMFACE, the first and only needle-free procedure that simultaneously contours facial skin and lifts muscles, and EMSCULPT NEO, the revolutionary device that sculpts muscle while simultaneously reducing fat. Talent including Jonathan Bennett, Sally Brooks, Theo Perkins, and various media editors got to experience both EMFACE (retail value of $1,500 per session) and EMSCULPT NEO (retail value of $1,000 per session) within a private Emsuite Spa at PureVida On Main Salon and Spa, located at the nearby luxury Main & Sky Hotel Park City.

