Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Technology Solutions for Digital Commerce at CHITEC 2021 in Beijing, Contributing to China's "30-60" Decarbonization Goal

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting its self-developed products and solutions customized for the development of digital commerce at the 24th China Beijing International High-tech Expo (CHITEC 2021) in Beijing from September 24 to 28, 2021.

Building on intelligent video production technologies and digital twin technology, Moviebook has developed a series of products and solutions tailor-made for the growth of digital commerce. Its solutions provide various industries, including traditional manufacturing and the modern service sectors, with automatic production, digital management and multi-dimensional visual and interactive presentations.

The miniature digital factory on display during CHITEC 2021 is an intelligent manufacturing base for digital commerce. As a representation of all terminals on the production line and their layout, the factory model demonstrates an automated production process of digitized merchandise with onsite introduction and product lifecycle demonstration.

As an inseparable part of the production line, Moviebook's intelligent product information extraction terminal can automatically extract product information, build product models, and generate life-like, interactive digital copies of products. Customers can access product information by utilizing multi-dimensional compositions, including appearance, texture, features, user manual, and internal structure.

Also on display is Moviebook's holographic production process simulation, which deploys simulation, spatial computing and AR technology to vividly demonstrate the production process inside the digital factory, thereby giving attendees a better understanding of how physical merchandise can be converted into digital counterparts.

China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 ("30-60" Decarbonization Goal), as echoed by the theme of CHITEC 2021 – "Intelligence · Health · Carbon Neutrality". To that end, Moviebook has been bolstering the transition to a low carbon economy and society with its digital user manuals.

Moviebook's digital user manuals, as showcased in its exhibition area, can help lower carbon emissions significantly and hence contribute to the "30-60" Decarbonization Goal by substituting paper manuals and in the meantime providing an even better user experience.

A new round of scientific and industrial revolution is in the making. The advancement of new-generation innovative technologies such as AI, VR/AR and 5G will drive the disintegration and reintegration of the global value chain and foster green, healthy and intelligent development.

As a leading player in intelligent video production, Moviebook is reshaping the industrial chain of intelligent vision. Building on its advantages in AI, computer vision, video structuring, deep learning, intelligent computing, and others, Moviebook is expediting the integration between technologies and application scenarios and facilitating the development of high-end, precision, and cutting-edge industries.

