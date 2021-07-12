Moviebook Showcases Latest Intelligent Digital Products at World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, displays its innovative products and solutions powered by leading-edge tech including AR/VR, digital twins, holography, and simulation at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 (WAIC 2021) in the Shanghai World Expo Center from July 7 to 10, 2021.

During the conference, Moviebook showcased its newly-devised system for the holographic simulation of the production process of digitized products. The system features intelligent video production technologies such as simulation, spatial computing, deep learning, and AR which creates interactive 3D images and videos by transmitting and processing those images and videos in real time, hence allowing even richer visualization and a more realistic experience than digital sand tables.

WAIC 2021 – themed "Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities" – reviewed the evolution of AI, whilst pooling all the latest developments in the AI industry, illuminating the enormous prospects of AI technologies. To adapt to China's booming digital economy, Moviebook is capitalizing on its AI technologies and experience to buttress China's freshly unveiled "dual circulation" economic development pattern, wherein the domestic market plays a dominant role with internal and external markets reinforcing each other.

WAIC 2021 attracted more than 300 leading enterprises such as Huawei, Baidu and Tencent as exhibitors. Several Turing Award winners and over 30 CEOs were invited as speakers as well as over 200 eminent researchers as panelists, who exchanged views on AI-related issues such as innovative ideas, emerging technologies, applications, talents and capital over the course of the conference.

Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

