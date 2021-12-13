Moviebook Wins "T-EDGE Innovative Tech-Company Award 2021"

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook ("the Company"), a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production announced recently it scooped the T-EDGE Innovative Tech-Company Award 2021 for its achievements in tech innovation and industrial digital transformation at the 2021 T-EDGE Global Innovation Conference & Awards, jointly sponsored by TMTPost and China Media and Innovation Park in Beijing.

Industry pioneers and leaders from home and abroad were invited to the conference to review industry changes and to peer into the future. James Beeland Rogers Jr., co-founder of Quantum Fund, John L. Hennessy, Turing Award laureate and chairman of the board of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, as well as numerous other well-known entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and government officials attended the conference.

2021 T-EDGE Awards for Global Innovation are regarded as the Chinese weathervane for global innovation trends, based on over ten evaluation dimensions, such as endogenous innovation, brand impact, business model maturity, product value, market space and digitalization, proposed by a professional panel of experts, senior analysts, investment institutions and user representatives. The T-EDGE Innovative Tech-Company Award of the Year is one of the most valuable among all and is awarded to those Chinese tech companies with endogenous innovation and market prospects.

Turing Award laureate and Alphabet chairman of the board, John L. Hennessy, shared his view that AI will reshape how society functions in the future, commenting, "More AI applications in information and technology sectors will present in the coming two decades. We will witness more applications of AI, machine learning and others in all sectors with enormous opportunities emerging in finance, medical care, society, business and other industries."

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, has valued technological innovation and application since its founding. Building on technological advantages in numerous fields including artificial intelligence, computer vision, video structuring, deep learning, and intelligent computing, Moviebook developed its three engines namely - Automatic Content Marketing (ACM), Automatic Generated Content (AGC) and Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) - to serve as the significant technological infrastructure of the digital economy. Grounded on single core technology, the company has made a breakthrough in application threshold and achieved core technological convergence along the innovation value chain. A systematic learning approach has been established on the basis of industrial recognition.

Buttressed by its three engines, Moviebook provides one-stop solutions of intelligent video production covering four major scenarios, namely smart culture and entertainment, smart media, smart education and digital commerce, enabling industrial smart and digital transformation. The company empowers pan-industry retailers and merchandise manufacturers in digital commerce through digital and intelligent upgrading, leading to a better application environment of cutting-edge production and radically improved operational efficiency. The company provides digital technology services including AI digital application, VR scenarios, etc., in partnership with power suppliers and grid owners, enabling total factor digitalization and whole process intelligent management from construction, operation to customer service using digital twin technology.

Moviebook's ADT also plays an increasingly important role in smart cities. Building on core technological advantages in the fields of digital twin, digital transformation, among others, the company provides structural analysis under the digital twin system, intelligent platform for digital cities and other tech services for China Telecom, supporting smart city intelligent platforms and ensuring efficient and stable city operations.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from new retail, media, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

