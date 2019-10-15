Movilitas Announces Featured Speakers for Track and Trace Conference in Kuala Lumpur

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas, a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, announced today the featured speaker schedule for their upcoming Track and Trace conference to be held in Kuala Lumpur on November 13-14, 2019. Speakers and attendees from multiple industries and countries will come together to share insights and trends on serialization and track & trace technologies from regulatory compliance to ROI.

The Asia Pacific region has emerging regulations on serialization and traceability that will enable pharmaceutical protection on a greater scale within the next ten years. Conference sessions include greater transparency and compliance through services, solutions and data to shift the paradigm to improve safety and efficiency. Confirmed speakers include:

Mr. Thiam Hwa , Lim, SAP

, Lim, SAP Mr. Björn Adams, i2B

Mr. Mohd Azuwan Bin Mohd Zubir, Ministry of Health

Mr. Volker Ditscher , Wipotec-OCS

, Wipotec-OCS Mr. Steve Holden , Recipharm

, Recipharm Mr. Harald Köhler, Hermos

Mr. Mohamed Aznanshah Bin Khalid, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs

Mr. Andrew Robinson , CSL Behring

, CSL Behring Mr. Georg Schick & Mr. David Haug , Uhlmann

& Mr. , Uhlmann Ms. Tania Snioch, GS1

Ms. Magdalena Wohlfarth , B. Braun

"We are delighted to provide an impressive lineup of industry thought leaders from the foremost track and trace companies worldwide," said Ross Young, CEO and President of Movilitas. "With the notable and diverse lineup, the conference showcases policies, processes and technologies that will help companies meet upcoming industry challenges."

To learn more about the Movilitas Track and Trace Conference Kuala Lumpur, please visit: https://www.conference.movilitas.com/malaysia

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, extensions and accelerators, such as Movilitas.Cloud, for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing.

