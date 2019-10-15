Movilitas Announces Featured Speakers for Track and Trace Conference in Kuala Lumpur
Conference's key themes include emerging regulations for serialization and traceability, challenges for different stakeholders of the life science industry, the role of GS1 standards and best-in-class practices
Oct 15, 2019, 16:11 ET
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas, a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, announced today the featured speaker schedule for their upcoming Track and Trace conference to be held in Kuala Lumpur on November 13-14, 2019. Speakers and attendees from multiple industries and countries will come together to share insights and trends on serialization and track & trace technologies from regulatory compliance to ROI.
The Asia Pacific region has emerging regulations on serialization and traceability that will enable pharmaceutical protection on a greater scale within the next ten years. Conference sessions include greater transparency and compliance through services, solutions and data to shift the paradigm to improve safety and efficiency. Confirmed speakers include:
- Mr. Thiam Hwa, Lim, SAP
- Mr. Björn Adams, i2B
- Mr. Mohd Azuwan Bin Mohd Zubir, Ministry of Health
- Mr. Volker Ditscher, Wipotec-OCS
- Mr. Steve Holden, Recipharm
- Mr. Harald Köhler, Hermos
- Mr. Mohamed Aznanshah Bin Khalid, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs
- Mr. Andrew Robinson, CSL Behring
- Mr. Georg Schick & Mr. David Haug, Uhlmann
- Ms. Tania Snioch, GS1
- Ms. Magdalena Wohlfarth, B. Braun
"We are delighted to provide an impressive lineup of industry thought leaders from the foremost track and trace companies worldwide," said Ross Young, CEO and President of Movilitas. "With the notable and diverse lineup, the conference showcases policies, processes and technologies that will help companies meet upcoming industry challenges."
To learn more about the Movilitas Track and Trace Conference Kuala Lumpur, please visit: https://www.conference.movilitas.com/malaysia
About Movilitas
Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, extensions and accelerators, such as Movilitas.Cloud, for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing.
