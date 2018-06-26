Moving App Offering $10,000 Scholarship

"Our moving services may have grown far beyond our collegiate roots, but our commitment to college students hasn't," said Doody. "This scholarship program is an extension of that commitment, and I hope it will support and empower someone to chase their dreams like I did years ago."

Applications for the Bellhops Moving Forward Scholarship are currently being accepted nationwide.

Applicants can apply online. A valid application shall be comprised of the following: (1) a completed application form; (2) an essay; (3) an academic transcript; and (4) a photo. More details here.

The Bellhops scholarship contest is held annually to support students pursuing a college education. Bellhops increased the scholarship amount from $3,000 to $10,000 this year and hopes to offer even more educational support in the future.

The submission period closes September 15, and the recipient of the scholarship will be announced on September 25, 2018.

Find more information at: http://www.getbellhops.com/scholarship

