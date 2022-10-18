Moving APT Proves The Moving Industry Can Finally Go Green with the Tesla Semi

Moving generates tons of CO2, but EV hauling is on the horizon.

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elon Musk's announcement that Pepsi would be receiving its first fleet of all-electric semi-trucks pointed a spotlight at the environmental and financial impact of hauling goods, and moving brokerage Moving APT ran the numbers to see how moving with EVs can mean generating less CO2 while moving for a lower price.

Moving APT

Using Tesla's 2021 impact report and calculations from the EPA and Environmental Defense Fund, Moving APT discovered that moving 20 short tons 1,000 miles generates 3.24 metric tons of CO2. To put that in perspective, a normal passenger vehicle generates 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. While 20 short tons is more than the average move, Moving APT found it a common practice for movers to combine shipments to maintain efficiency.

Moving APT also calculated that the costs of lodging, food, gas, and additional fees for a long-distance move can tally up to $3,500 and beyond if movers rent their own trucks. With diesel fuel nearing $10 a gallon in some states, switching to electric hauling can make a huge financial difference to those who need to move houses or offices.

"Long distance moving costs will significantly drop as soon as the first companies will start using these trucks," says Joey Sason, Moving APT's lead business developer. "Moving companies will be able to offer lower prices and gain more business due to those lower costs and discounted prices. Competitors will want to do the same so they won't go out of business, and the result will be a much cheaper product for the consumer and healthy business competition."

To find the cost of a long-distance move, Moving APT used their own web-based moving calculator which analyzes prices for different types of moves based on location, movers, and the method of moving. To determine the environmental impact of moving, Moving APT referred to statistics published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and Tesla's 2021 impact report.

Moving APT is a moving brokerage that was founded in (2006) by professionals with over 20 years of experience in the moving industry. Using a combination of research and actual face-to-face business between customers and movers, Moving APT determines which movers are best for customer needs. To date, Moving APT has helped complete over 50,000 interstate moves with a large network of mom-and-pop and corporate movers, and continues to represent customers who require services from licensed and experienced local and national movers.

