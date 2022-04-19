Moving Beyond Launches Platform to Put Science and Data to Work Building Equitable, Inclusive Organizations

Seattle-based DE&I and Organizational Psych experts combine forces to build a first-of-its-kind platform, putting actionable Employee Voice data in reach for all.

SEATTLE, April 19 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moving Beyond is taking its DE&I platform live. This frictionless platform puts power in the hands of HR and DE&I leaders, practitioners and consultants by providing data to make transformational decisions that connect employee experiences to business outcomes. Founded by local DE&I expert and equity advocate, Aparna Rae , and Industrial-Organizational Psychology PhD Nicole DeKay , the organization seeks to bring equitable and inclusive workplace practices to life with comprehensive, science-backed data.

In short, they hope to close the gap between what businesses say about DE&I and what they actually do.

"Companies have sunk $8B in diversity, equity and inclusion, and have largely failed to deliver meaningful progress, in-part because they are operating blindly" says Aparna Rae, Founder of Moving Beyond. "Company leaders deserve relevant data that translates to initiatives and next steps, and employees deserve to have their voices heard and understood. We built Moving Beyond to be that bridge."

Moving Beyond's first product — Climate for DE&I — is a platform that extracts scientifically-validated employee sentiment from companies and automates the development of tools and insights. This helpsguide company leaders in advancing DE&I practices in their organizations.

The team has been piloting the platform for 4 months and will leverage the collective data to publish comprehensive studies on the state of inclusivity, equity and psychological safety at work. A sample report on the traits of top leaders in DE&I can be found here .

About Moving Beyond

Workplaces where people thrive don't happen by chance; they are created by design.

Moving Beyond helps organizations solve complex DE&I and People challenges using real-time Employee Voice & Impact data, experiential e-learning and an innovative lab approach grounded in human-centered design.

We're on a mission to inspire employers to create inclusive, safe and diverse workplaces.

