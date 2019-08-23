Moving Company Drivers Settle FLSA Claims for $2.65 Million, According to Feldman & Feldman, P.C. and Fogler, Brar, Ford, O'Neil & Gray, LLP

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 159 moving truck drivers has agreed to settle its Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) claims against dozens of former affiliates of the dissolved national moving company Graebel Van Lines for $2.65 million, the Fogler, Brar, Ford, O'Neil & Gray, LLP and Feldman & Feldman, P.C. law firms announced today.

In litigation filed in Houston federal court, the drivers had sought unpaid minimum wages, overtime pay, incentive pay, and other compensation and relief after an alleged "payroll crisis" developed in November 2016.

The truck-driver plaintiffs are represented by co-lead counsel Robert H. Ford, of Fogler, Brar, Ford, O'Neil & Gray, LLP, in Houston, and Benjamin W. Allen, of Feldman & Feldman, P.C., in Houston.

Defendants in the case included Graebel Van Lines Holdings, LLC, doing business as Graebel Moving Services, and dozens of Graebel-affiliated entities in several states. The drivers' claims included failure to pay wages and overtime, failure to keep records, breach of contract, fraud, and conspiracy.

Robert H. Ford, of Fogler, Brar, Ford, O'Neil & Gray, LLP, said, "These truck drivers continued to deliver excellent service around the nation on behalf of the Graebel Defendants even as those companies' financial situation began to unravel. Through it all, the drivers worked hard for customers throughout the United States."

Benjamin W. Allen, of Feldman & Feldman, P.C., said, "This case proves again the importance of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Under this law, it was clear that these moving truck drivers were entitled to be paid for the work they did on behalf of the Graebel Defendants. This settlement is an important step forward in making these drivers whole."

An order approving the settlement was signed by the Hon. Gray H. Miller. The Graebel Defendants admitted no liability in the settlement.

The case is "Jose Garcia, et al., v. Vasilia a/k/a 'Vauna' Peterson, et al.," Civil Action No. 4:17-cv-1601, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division. Claims against MidCap Funding X Trust, the Graebel Entities' former credit sleeve, remain pending.

CONTACTS: Robert H. Ford, of Fogler, Brar, Ford, O'Neil & Gray, LLP, 713.481.1010 or rford@fbfog.com; and Benjamin W. Allen, of Feldman & Feldman, P.C., 713.986.9471 or ben.allen@feldman.law.

