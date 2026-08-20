Moving Compliance Professionals Forward: SCCE's 25th Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 25 years, SCCE's Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI) has been the primary conference for compliance professionals around the world seeking new information, regulatory updates, program best practices, and peer connections that not only sustain compliance efforts but elevate them.

The 2026 CEI continues that tradition September 27–30 in Orlando, Florida. A virtual option is offered beginning September 28 with live-broadcast access to select sessions.

The Compliance & Ethics Institute is SCCE's flagship event for compliance and ethics professionals worldwide

People at the core

Regulations change, technology evolves, and enforcement priorities shift with each administration, but the core of the CEI has stayed constant: people. Practitioners return year after year because they've built a network they trust, because the ideas exchanged last year were integral to this year's program growth, and because compliance work is rarely a solo effort. The hallmark of the CEI is the hallway conversations that lead to sharper strategies.

The agenda's 10 specialized learning tracks span Technology & Innovation, Ethics, Compliance Risks, Investigations, Data Privacy & Security, International/Multinational, and more, addressing the questions that are top-of-mind for practitioners everywhere:

How should programs respond to the rapid growth of AI and emerging technologies?

What do current enforcement and investigation trends reveal about managing risk?

How do organizations strengthen culture and reporting practices?

What's important in today's complex global regulatory environment?

Hear from the FBI, DOJ, and global thought leaders

This year's general sessions bring rare access to top-level regulatory, enforcement, and leadership perspectives:

FBI Update — Jason Cromartie, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Cincinnati Field Office

— Jason Cromartie, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Cincinnati Field Office Cybercrime, Law Enforcement, and the Compliance Professional — Josh Goldfoot, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, DOJ

— Josh Goldfoot, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, DOJ Ethical Leadership in a Negotiable World — Piergiorgio Pepe, CEO, Quantum Ethics; Executive-in-Residence, INSEAD

— Piergiorgio Pepe, CEO, Quantum Ethics; Executive-in-Residence, INSEAD Biological Brilliance: The New Science of Performance & High-Stakes Leadership — Jennifer Watson, CEO and Executive Performance Strategist, Watson World Wide, LLC

Twenty-five years in, the CEI remains the place where compliance and ethics professionals sharpen their strategy, strengthen their network, and bring home ideas that make a measurable difference.

For information and registration, visit corporatecompliance.org/2026CEI

Complimentary press passes are available for in-person and virtual conference formats.

About SCCE

Headquartered in Minneapolis MN, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is a nonprofit association supporting compliance and ethics professionals in more than 100 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)