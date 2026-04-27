Moving Expert Don Hemmings of Richmond Shares How to Prepare for Movers for HelloNation

RICHMOND, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners make moving day less stressful and more efficient? According to a HelloNation article, Moving Expert Don Hemmings of ParTime Movers LLC in Richmond offers practical advice for preparing for movers so that the day goes smoothly from start to finish. His insights focus on planning, organization, and communication to help residents make their residential move faster, safer, and more cost-effective.

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The article explains that preparation for a residential move involves more than simply packing boxes. It's about understanding what needs to be moved, where it will go, and how to set up an efficient process. Hemmings encourages homeowners to start by walking through their home and creating a plan for each room. Deciding early what to keep, donate, or discard helps reduce clutter and makes moving day easier for both homeowners and local movers. By cutting down on unnecessary items, families can focus on what truly matters in their new home.

Accurate measuring is another essential step when preparing for movers. The HelloNation article recommends checking furniture dimensions and doorways before moving day. This ensures large pieces fit comfortably in the new space and prevents delays or damage. Many homeowners overlook this step, but Hemmings stresses that avoiding last-minute surprises can save both time and effort during a residential move.

Packing properly is one of the most time-consuming parts of relocation, but Hemmings suggests that an organized approach makes all the difference. Start with rooms or items used the least, such as guest rooms or storage areas. Use sturdy boxes and seal them securely with quality tape. Labeling boxes by destination room—rather than just listing contents—helps movers unload efficiently. The HelloNation article notes that color-coding labels can make the process even smoother, reducing confusion and saving hours of sorting later.

For fragile belongings, careful packing is especially important. The article recommends wrapping glassware, dishes, and electronics with bubble wrap or soft linens and filling any empty spaces in boxes to prevent movement during transit. Personal items such as documents, medications, and jewelry should always be kept separate and moved personally. These packing tips not only safeguard valuables but also provide peace of mind throughout the moving day.

Hem mings advises homeowners to ask their moving company about the supplies and protection they offer. Many professional movers provide padding, blankets, and floor runners to prevent scratches and dents in both the old and new homes. A prepared environment helps local movers work more efficiently and reduces the risk of property damage. The article also reminds readers to clear hallways, secure pets, and reserve parking for the moving truck before the movers arrive.

Budgeting is another key aspect of preparing for movers. Moving costs vary depending on factors like distance, home size, and added services such as packing or storage. For a local residential move, most moving companies charge by the hour, often based on the number of movers and trucks required. The article explains that being organized before the movers arrive can shorten total moving time and lower costs. Providing an accurate list of items in advance also allows the moving company to prepare the right amount of equipment and personnel.

For homeowners packing their own belongings, gathering supplies early is a major advantage. Hemmings recommends collecting boxes, tape, markers, and padding materials well before moving week. Packing a few boxes each day helps avoid last-minute stress and mistakes. Waiting until the final weekend, he warns, can lead to disorganization and breakage. The HelloNation article encourages readers to stay consistent with their packing routine to make the days leading up to the move more manageable.

Preparing appliances and furniture properly is another detail that can make or break moving day. The article advises unplugging and cleaning refrigerators or freezers 24 hours before the move, disassembling large furniture pieces, and storing hardware in labeled bags taped directly to the item they belong to. This level of preparation ensures reassembly at the new home is quick and easy. Small efforts like these show the difference between a chaotic move and a smooth, organized one.

On moving day itself, communication remains essential. Hemmings recommends that homeowners stay present and available to guide movers through both the old and new spaces. Pointing out fragile boxes, clarifying which rooms are priority, and confirming loading order all help prevent confusion. Professional movers work best when they have clear direction, and ongoing communication keeps the process efficient and respectful.

The HelloNation article concludes that an easier residential move depends on early planning, consistent communication, and choosing experienced local movers. When homeowners take time to prepare for movers and organize the details in advance, they can transform what is usually a stressful day into a well-coordinated, productive experience.

Preparing for Movers: Steps for an Easier Moving Day features insights from Don Hemmings, Moving Expert of Richmond, VA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation