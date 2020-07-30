Moving FORWARD in the Era of COVID-19: The Pursuit of Fair and Equitable Criminal Justice Policy
Jul 30, 2020, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhood FORWARD is a movement built by concerned citizens, faith leaders, civil rights activists, elected officials, business partners, and non-profit organizations throughout the country.
WHAT:
Neighborhood FORWARD is hosting faith leaders and civil rights activists from Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago for a discussion about the challenges facing Black and Brown communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Discussion will focus on recently introduced policy and the unintended consequences associated with it, specifically California Senate Bill 793.
WHO:
- Rev. K.W. Tulloss, Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church, President of Baptist Ministers Conference Southern California, and Co-Founder of Neighborhood FORWARD
- Former U.S. Congressman Kendrick Meek, *Moderator
- Dr. Amos Brown, Pastor, Third Baptist Church of San Francisco
- Dr. Jody Armour, Professor of Law, University of Southern California *Invited guest
- Elder, Joe Paul, City of Refuge UCC
- Rev. William Smart, President and CEO, Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California
- Rev. Walter Amir Jones, Executive Director, Westside Community Stakeholders
- Lt. Corey Pegues, NYPD (Retired)
- Gio Galarza, Executive Director, I Love Homeless LA
- Thea Williams, President, L.A. Black Pride
- Roz Renfro, Vice President, L.A. Black Pride
WHERE:
Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73393182603
WHEN:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
4 p.m. (PDT) / 6 p.m. (CDT) / 7 p.m. (EDT)
DETAILS:
The pace of change in the United States has reached levels that are nearly unprecedented. While the visibility around issues related to social, economic, and political justice has been steadily expanding over the past several years, recent events in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the country have transformed the viewpoints of millions of Americans. In many respects, this trend has already begun to reshape mainstream values in significant ways as corporations, governmental agencies, and elected officials reconsider long-held practices that have produced discriminatory outcomes.
Join Black and Brown leaders from across the country for a conversation discussing the pursuit of fair and equitable criminal justice policy and more.
MEDIA:
Media is invited to cover the event. Interviews can be arranged with panelists ahead of or following the event. Questions for the Q&A portion of the discussion can be sent to [email protected]/Neil Holmes, [email protected] GP, [email protected]
