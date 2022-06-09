Moving from Cancel Culture to Cohesion Culture; FleishmanHillard Report Uncovers Importance of Togetherness

New Research and Contributions from World Renowned Experts Find that Brands of the Future Need to Put Cohesion at Their Heart

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are demanding that brands prioritize togetherness in what they say and do, or they will take their business elsewhere, according to "The Togetherness Economy," a new research report published by FleishmanHillard about companies' role in fostering social cohesion.

The report, conducted in partnership with Harvard Medical School professor of psychiatry Robert J. Waldinger and futurologist Martin Raymond, reveals that 61% of consumers in both the U.S. and U.K. feel brands play an important role in fostering social cohesion. Seventy percent said they are more likely to buy a product if the brand that produces it promoted togetherness.

Currently, however, brands are not meeting the expectations set by western consumers. Forty-five percent felt that the way brands market themselves actively contributes to social division. Similarly, 58% felt that brands play on stereotypes in their communications in order to be humorous or appeal to a certain section of society. The fashion, healthcare and beauty sectors were judged to be the three industries that contribute most to division.

"In this attention economy era, we have become obsessed with getting people to notice us and with evoking a reaction," said Lauren Winter, global managing director of consumer culture, FleishmanHillard. "This has contributed to unsavory developments including culture wars and divisive headlines, and a prioritization of arbitrary outputs that divide over meaningful outcomes that connect. This study from our Culture Unit does not just paint the stark reality that brands and communications practitioners face, though. It also shows them how to adapt to – and thrive in – it."

FleishmanHillard worked with Waldinger to come up with a framework for togetherness to help brands better foster social cohesion. Calling on his experience as the director of the world's longest-running study of adult life ever done, he devised six questions for companies to ask themselves to prioritize togetherness. The questions – or, Togetherness Traits – are explained in the report.

"It has been both rewarding and intellectually stimulating to work with FleishmanHillard's Culture Unit on this important and timely report," Waldinger said. "As we reveal in the report, corporate marketing and communications are incredibly powerful shapers of our expectations about what is normal and how we should interact with one another. I hope that these Togetherness Traits will help companies across the world put that power to good use and help create a more cohesive world – together."

"The Togetherness Economy" ends with a chapter written by Raymond, the co-founder of the Future Laboratory, one of the world's most renowned futures consultancies. Raymond argues that demographic data suggests we are on the brink of a new age of cohesion, thanks to future generations' enthusiastic adoption of what he calls the 'Five Cs': collaboration, community, conviviality, co-operation and conscientiousness. The collective embodiment of these five Cs will create more cohesive societies that will be less forgiving toward companies that aren't reflective of these values themselves. Raymond coins the concept of the 'Community Company' as the answer to this change – a company that is willing to embed itself into the fabric of the communities that it expects to prosper.

"The Togetherness Economy" was developed by FleishmanHillard's Culture Unit, a global team of macro culture strategists that enable brands to be brave and take action while being thoughtful of the cause they are communicating. The report comes in the wake of the Unit's industry-first partnerships with the inclusive talent agency Zebedee, and the United Nations' Unstereotype Alliance.

The research for "The Togetherness Economy" was conducted by TRUE Global Intelligence, the agency's in-house research practice. Research for the report included a survey of 2,000 adults at least 18 years of age across the U.S. and U.K. (1,000 per country). Respondents were made up of nationally representative samples based on gender, age, region and ethnicity. The survey consisted of eight questions that were answered online by respondents between March 30 and April 7. The report is available to read and download here.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2021 ICCO Network of the Year, 2021 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2022 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year and Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2021; and to Seramount's (formerly Working Mother Media) "Top Companies for Executive Women" list 2010-2021. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

About Professor Robert J. Waldinger

Robert Waldinger is a professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and directs the Harvard Study of Adult Development, the longest-running study of adult life ever done. The Study tracks the lives of 724 men for 83+ years and now studies their children to understand how childhood affects health and wellbeing in middle age. He is founding director of the Lifespan Research Foundation, dedicated to sharing the learning from the study more broadly to help people live more meaningful and happier lives.

His TED talk on lessons from the longest study of happiness is the fastest spreading talk of TEDx events.

More about the programs Waldinger has developed with the insights from the Harvard Study to help people live happier lives with greater meaning and fulfillment is available at www.lifespanresearch.org.

About Martin Raymond , futurologist and cofounder of the Future Laboratory

Martin Raymond is co-founder of The Future Laboratory and editor-in-chief of LS:N Global. Raymond is a well-known trend guru, having written several best-selling books on trend forecasting, including The Trend Forecaster's Handbook and The Tomorrow People. Martin contributes regularly as an expert on trends and business for the BBC, Channel 4 and ITV.

