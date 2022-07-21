Moving Image & Content Rebrands to Qulture

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Image & Content an award-winning digital marketing firm specializing in Gen Z, Web3 and the metaverse, today announced it has rebranded itself and changed its name to Qulture and its website to qulture.agency. The firm's business model and services remain unchanged.

Quỳnh Mai - CEO/Founder of Qulture

Commenting on the significance of the rebrand, Qulture's female founder and CEO Quynh Mai, said, "We have outgrown our original name, which had served us well for a decade. The digital universe is light years ahead of where it was when we first opened our doors in 2010. We have developed an insightful vision and unrivalled skill set for understanding and anticipating digital culture through various platforms on behalf of our clients. We want our name to reflect our expertise and vision.

"Since we help our clients move into their near future, it was only sensible that we moved into ours," Ms. Mai added.

About Qulture

Founded in 2010, our female, minority led, and award-winning agency was built for today's accelerated evolution of culture and technology. We help clients adapt and succeed by leveraging their competitive edge to reach existing and new audiences through digitally native, culturally relevant experiences and storytelling.

Known for being results-oriented, nimble, collaborative and kind, Qulture has become the trusted strategic and marketing partner for iconic brands including Sephora, Kanye West, H&M, Jaguar, CoverGirl, Ferrari, Girls Who Code, and Google. Qulture and its leadership team have been featured in CNBC, Fast Company, Forbes, The Business of Fashion, WWD and more. Our work has been recognized for over six years winning two Clio Awards, two Communicator Awards, a Webby, and the Mashies.

Founder and CEO Quynh Mai has established a reputation as a sought after thought leader on the nexus of fashion, marketing, and technology. She has been a keynote speaker at Fashion Tech Forum twice and at Melbourne Fashion Week, a panel host for Advertising Week four years in a row and has contributed opinion pieces to The Business of Fashion, and WWD. Quynh has also recently won the 40 over 40 Digital Innovator Award. For more info, visit us at: www.qulture.agency

