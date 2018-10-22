Moving Makeover: U-Haul Unveils Plan for Former Kmart in Owensboro

Adaptive reuse of the property will render about 400 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Propane, professional hitch installation and U-Box portable moving and storage containers will also be offered on the 4.7-acre lot in the near future.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Owensboro at (270) 228-0362 or stop by to visit general manager David Denim and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We are eager to put our adaptive reuse program to work in Owensboro," U-Haul Company of Louisville president Chris Nester said. "I've seen many big box stores close down and stay dark for years. I'm excited for Owensboro to see new life breathed into this former Kmart building."

The acquisition of the Parrish Avenue property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Nester expects to maintain a staff of six or more Team Members when the store is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Owensboro community. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

"We are still in the planning phases, but we hope to be fully operational and offering self-storage in 2019," Nester added. "Our customers in this area have been traveling 25 miles to Evansville (Ind.) to access our self-storage product. We want our neighbors to have a convenient place to store their belongings with a trusted company."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

